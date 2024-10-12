Den største onlineressource for dykkere
Den største onlineressource for dykkere
Søg
Luk dette søgefelt.

Antennarius Frogfish Capital of the Philippines

Følg Divernet på Google News
Tilmeld dig vores ugentlige nyhedsbrev
Antennarius Frogfish Capital of the Philippines

Dauin & Zamboangita, Negros Oriental, The Antennarius Frogfish Capital of the Philippines! 

Antennarius Species Signals! 

The Allure of its Lure. This captivating critter, an all time  favorite among divers, goes beyond its poker face and signature yawn. 

Well known to underwater photography enthusiasts and seasoned divers, this is a fish that seems fictional to most and a fantasy find for the rest. 

The Frogfish goes about the reef using jet-like propulsion via openings nestled beneath its pectoral fins. If not putt-putting around like an awkward balloon, it can also go for a walk using its pectoral and pelvic fins.

IMG 20240917 231154
Antennarius Frogfish Capital of the Philippines 2

Photo Credit: Luzelle Artillero

Dauin & Zamboangita, in Negros Oriental, have a wide variety of Frogfish species inhabiting their coastline and the adjacent Apo Island. There are have been 12 species of Frogfish, heavily sought after by divers, documented right here in our waters with at least 13 species distributed in the Visayas, the central area of the Philippines.

Recently, Silver Reef Dive Resort CEO and Spotter Trainer, with Daniel Geary, a marine biologist known as “Dr. Frogfish” who has studied Frogfishes for 10 years,  documented a Hispid/Shaggy Frogfish in Zamboanguita, the neighbor town of Dauin known as the diving capital of Negros Island, Philippines. After much research, it is believed there is a good chance that this is the first documented sighting of this species in the province of Negros Oriental.

Multiple dive guides confirm a potential sighting in 2010, but there are no photos to back it up. Almost all of the photos online, with locations included, are from Indonesia with none (correctly identified) found from the Philippines, so this could potentially be the first, if not one of the first, documented sightings of this species in the country. This indeed was an epic find by Randall Gunn, a tech diver who moved to Dauin, whose housereef is home to the pair of these bright yellow, mango-like frogfish. One of our local artists, Alma Zosan, will have to amend her Frogfishes of the Visayas poster to include this 13th species.

The  season of Frogfishes in Dauin and Zamboanguita Negros Oriental usually starts around February and lasts until around August, but nature plots its own course so this is just an average. Some show up a bit earlier while others show up late and stay longer, meaning there are a few that stick around to be found by those who know where they hide or who attend Dr Frogfish's scheduled specialty courses. 

We were recently visited by Daniel Geary, “Dr. Frogfish,” who dived with us to photograph these Hispid/Shaggy Frogfish and were able to chat about frogfish, specifically on what his favorite finds are and what behaviors are most memorable for him.

“I have a few extremely memorable finds when it comes to Frogfish. My all time, best find that probably won't be topped was in 2016. I travelled to Ambon, Indonesia on a tip that there were verified sightings of Psychedelic Frogfish. I was fortunate enough to see two of them on my second dive. 

Another incredible find was in Malapascua, Philippines in 2022. My favorite local guide there took me to one of his secret areas with two extra guides and we found a Marble-mouthed Frogfish…with eggs! The still-developing eggs were almost fully formed, perfect replicas of their adult versions. 

One of my all time favorite finds, in all honesty, was this pair of Hispid/Shaggy Frogfish. I lived in Dauin for nearly 10 years and never saw one. These two frogfish just happened to be found while I was visiting for two weeks, perfect timing.

I have seen plenty of Frogfish behavior, but a few stand out. I have never seen frogfish cannibalism, although I have seen it attempted. My favorite behavior that I have seen was two Clown/Warty Frogfish mating. I was able to watch them flirt, swim up, mate, and watched the egg raft float away. A second male Frogfish came running over the rocks a few seconds later, unfortunately too late to the party.

I always love seeing male Frogfish trying to flirt with a female. Males love to pop up all their fins and shake their body all over the place, an awkward kind of frogfish dance. I'm not sure why they do it, but its pretty funny to watch.

Frogfish predation is a rare sight, but also a treat. I have seen Frogfish eat a variety of prey, from Waspfish to Dragonets to Cardinalfish. My favorite predation that I have witnessed was during a film shoot for BBC's Planet Earth, shot in Dauin, where we witnessed a Clown/Warty frogfish slurp up a small Lionfish, spines and all.”

Silver Reef Dive Resort
Sølvrev tilbyder betjent fotograftjenester leveret af specialister, der er vidende om kameraudstyr og dets brug før og under dyk. Målet er at komme til overfladen sammen, nogle gange ved at bruge undervandsscootere som en "bare grab on" taxatjeneste for fotografer, der står over for strømme og andre udfordringer.

AivyMaes Dive Resort

AivyMaes Dive Resort er unikt placeret i hjertet af Dauins strandfront med absolut walk-in dykkeradgang til de tre bedste dykkersteder i Dauin, konsekvent rangeret blandt de ti bedste muck-dykkersteder i verden. Vores professionelt uddannede spottere hjælper dig med at finde det perfekte makro- eller vidvinkelbillede. Med Apo Island kun 35 minutters bådtur tilbyder vi en dykkeroplevelse i verdensklasse.

Havforskere

Etableret i 1989, Havforskere er et banebrydende dykkercenter i Visayas. Vi tilbyder dykning i verdensklasse med flamboyant blæksprutte, mimik blæksprutte, Ambon skorpionfisk og de undvigende tærskehajer i Malapascua. Udforsk Dauin og Sipalay for mere utroligt havliv. Vores veteran filippinske Divemasters sikrer mindeværdige dyk. Oplev Filippinerne - Dyk med et smil.

Azure Dive Resort

 Azure Dive Resort's vision er at levere service i verdensklasse og i sidste ende at opnå ekspertise inden for dykkerindustrien. Azur er kvintessensen af ​​den filippinske ånd - varm som det indbydende blå vand på dens private strand; nådig som palmebladene, der bøjer sig i vinden. Resortet er et levende bevis på dedikation til Dauin som en destination, der ville opfylde Dream dives.

Seneste Podcast-episode fra Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Hvordan håndterer du følge på dyk, når dit sidste har været meget stressende på grund af mangel på luft? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- VORES WEBSIDER Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands -------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https ://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliatelinket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen. Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået som en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Hvordan håndterer du følge på dyk, når dit sidste har været meget stressende på grund af mangel på luft?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gearkøb: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VORES HJEMMESIDE

Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr
Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, rejserapporter
Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien
Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen.

Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået at være en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

At komme tilbage i vandet efter et dårligt dyk? #SpørgMark #scuba

Scuba.com Website Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -gear -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------- VORES WEBSIDER Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Dykning, Undervandsfotografering, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dykkershow i Det Forenede Kongerige Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands ---------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------ FØLG OS PÅ SOCIAL MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit udstyr, du har brug for. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen. Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået at være en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør. 00:00 Introduktion 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Specifikationer 09:40 Anmeldelse

Scuba.com webstedslink:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gearkøb: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VORES HJEMMESIDE

Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr
Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, rejserapporter
Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien
Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen.

Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået at være en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.
00: 00 Introduktion
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Unboxing
03:51 Specifikationer
09:40 Anmeldelse

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Anmeldelse

Denne uge på podcasten er professionelle dykkerguider på Filippinerne i varmt vand efter et tip om, at nogle accepterer betaling for indgravering af navne i koraller, hvilket fører til, at myndighederne firedobler belønningspengene for enhver information om de skyldige. LL cool J har for nylig fortalt Guardian, at den anatroniske haj i Deep Blue Sea næsten druknede ham. Og en tidligere flådedykker har besluttet at blive den første til at svømme den engelske kanal på ryggen. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------ -------------------------------------------------- VORES HJEMMESIDE Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af scubaudstyr Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, websted for rejserapporter : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Det Forenede Kongerige Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores mærker --------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------- FØLG OS PÅ SOCIAL MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit udstyr, du har brug for. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen. Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået at være en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.

Denne uge på podcasten er professionelle dykkerguider på Filippinerne i varmt vand efter et tip om, at nogle accepterer betaling for indgravering af navne i koraller, hvilket fører til, at myndighederne firedobler belønningspengene for enhver information om de skyldige. LL cool J har for nylig fortalt til Guardian, at den anatroniske haj i Deep Blue Sea næsten druknede ham. Og en tidligere flådedykker har besluttet at blive den første til at svømme den engelske kanal på ryggen.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gearkøb: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VORES HJEMMESIDE

Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr
Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, rejserapporter
Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien
Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen.

Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået at være en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Guider blev betalt til Graffiti Coral #scuba #nyheder #podcast

Læg mere ... Tilmeld

LAD OS HOLDE KONTAKTEN!

Få en ugentlig oversigt over alle Divernet-nyheder og -artikler Scuba maske
Vi spam ikke! Læs vores Privatlivspolitik for mere info.

Tilmeld
Underretning af
gæst

0 Kommentarer
Mest afstemt
Nyeste Ældste
Inline feedbacks
Se alle kommentarer
Seneste kommentarer
Raymond Spruance: SS United States liner bliver verdens største kunstige rev
Joann: Fangen delfin 'smidt ud med badevand'
Den anden Mark: Sådan forlænger du levetiden på dit dykkerudstyr
Michael l: SS United States liner bliver verdens største kunstige rev
mat w: Afbrudt slange forårsagede Scapa-dykkerens død
Seneste nyheder
Dykkerens soloutflugt førte til vragfund fra Cornwall Dykkerens soloutflugt førte til vragfund fra Cornwall
Datoer for Malaysia International Dive Expo 2025 annonceret Datoer for Malaysia International Dive Expo 2025 annonceret
Black Tudor dykker spotlight i historiesamtaler Black Tudor dykker spotlight i historiesamtaler
Mishørt stemme kastede HMS Trooper undervragjægere i 25 år Mishørt stemme kastede HMS Trooper undervragjægere i 25 år
Kvindelig dykkers kropsdele fundet i haj Kvindelig dykkers kropsdele fundet i haj
Monty Halls samarbejder med HX for The Big Blue Bag Project Monty Halls samarbejder med HX for The Big Blue Bag Project

Connect med os

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Ikke-tilskrevet billeder på denne side er ophavsret til fotografen.
Kontakt DIVER Magazine for yderligere oplysninger.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

0
Vil elske dine tanker, bedes du kommentere.x