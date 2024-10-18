Den største onlineressource for dykkere
Den største onlineressource for dykkere
Søg
Luk dette søgefelt.

Tornekrone Søstjerne

Følg Divernet på Google News
Tilmeld dig vores ugentlige nyhedsbrev
Tornekrone Søstjerne

Good News – Crown of Thorns Starfish

We have some exciting news from the stunning Mioskon dive site in Raja Ampat. After months of monitoring the Crown of Thorns starfish (COTS) population, our concerted efforts seem to be paying off. We extracted 33 Crown of Thorns from the area during a dedicated removal dive in April. Late September, upon revisiting the site, only two were found! This significant drop in numbers suggests that the situation is well under control.

Why is the Crown of Thorns starfish a concern?

COTS are a natural part of coral reef ecosystems, but when their numbers spike, they can wreak havoc. These starfish feed on coral polyps, which can cause extensive coral damage in high concentrations, leading to reef degradation. Outbreaks of COTS can be triggered by factors like nutrient pollution and rising ocean temperatures, which affect coral health and make it more vulnerable to these voracious predators.

Mioskon, known for its colourful corals and incredible schools of fish, has been a focal point for conservation efforts. In April, we noticed an uptick in COTS at the site, leading to swift action. Removal efforts were organised to mitigate further coral damage and prevent a full-blown outbreak. A total of 33 starfish were removed during that operation.

On our September dive, the count of just two starfish is a promising sign that the measures taken are working. Consistent monitoring, responsible dive practices, and maintaining a healthy reef system have all contributed to stabilising the situation. While we remain vigilant, the sharp reduction in numbers indicates that the outbreak is under control for now.

Even though the current situation looks promising, we know ecosystems are fragile and dynamic. We will continue to monitor the COTS population at Mioskon and other dive sites around Raja Ampat. Our team is ready to act swiftly, if necessary, to preserve the health of the reefs.

About Meridian Adventure Dive Resort: Located in the stunning Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5-Star Eco Resort. Visit our website: Meridian Adventure Dive

Seneste Podcast-episode fra Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Hvordan håndterer du følge på dyk, når dit sidste har været meget stressende på grund af mangel på luft? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- VORES WEBSIDER Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands -------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https ://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliatelinket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen. Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået som en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Hvordan håndterer du følge på dyk, når dit sidste har været meget stressende på grund af mangel på luft?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gearkøb: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VORES HJEMMESIDE

Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr
Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, rejserapporter
Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien
Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen.

Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået at være en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

At komme tilbage i vandet efter et dårligt dyk? #SpørgMark #scuba

Scuba.com Website Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -gear -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------- VORES WEBSIDER Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Dykning, Undervandsfotografering, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dykkershow i Det Forenede Kongerige Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands ---------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------ FØLG OS PÅ SOCIAL MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit udstyr, du har brug for. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen. Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået at være en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør. 00:00 Introduktion 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Specifikationer 09:40 Anmeldelse

Scuba.com webstedslink:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gearkøb: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VORES HJEMMESIDE

Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr
Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, rejserapporter
Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien
Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen.

Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået at være en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.
00: 00 Introduktion
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Unboxing
03:51 Specifikationer
09:40 Anmeldelse

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Anmeldelse

Denne uge på podcasten er professionelle dykkerguider på Filippinerne i varmt vand efter et tip om, at nogle accepterer betaling for indgravering af navne i koraller, hvilket fører til, at myndighederne firedobler belønningspengene for enhver information om de skyldige. LL cool J har for nylig fortalt Guardian, at den anatroniske haj i Deep Blue Sea næsten druknede ham. Og en tidligere flådedykker har besluttet at blive den første til at svømme den engelske kanal på ryggen. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------ -------------------------------------------------- VORES HJEMMESIDE Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af scubaudstyr Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, websted for rejserapporter : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Det Forenede Kongerige Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores mærker --------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------- FØLG OS PÅ SOCIAL MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit udstyr, du har brug for. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen. Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået at være en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.

Denne uge på podcasten er professionelle dykkerguider på Filippinerne i varmt vand efter et tip om, at nogle accepterer betaling for indgravering af navne i koraller, hvilket fører til, at myndighederne firedobler belønningspengene for enhver information om de skyldige. LL cool J har for nylig fortalt til Guardian, at den anatroniske haj i Deep Blue Sea næsten druknede ham. Og en tidligere flådedykker har besluttet at blive den første til at svømme den engelske kanal på ryggen.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gearkøb: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VORES HJEMMESIDE

Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr
Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, rejserapporter
Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien
Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen.

Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået at være en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Guider blev betalt til Graffiti Coral #scuba #nyheder #podcast

Læg mere ... Tilmeld

LAD OS HOLDE KONTAKTEN!

Få en ugentlig oversigt over alle Divernet-nyheder og -artikler Scuba maske
Vi spam ikke! Læs vores Privatlivspolitik for mere info.

Tilmeld
Underretning af
gæst

0 Kommentarer
Mest afstemt
Nyeste Ældste
Inline feedbacks
Se alle kommentarer
Seneste kommentarer
ron: Dykker dør i Mexico på solo-cenote-sonde
Steve Weinman: Dykker dør i Mexico på solo-cenote-sonde
Tricia: Lusitanias chok
ron: Dykker dør i Mexico på solo-cenote-sonde
Steve Fenton: Antennarius Frogfish Hovedstad i Filippinerne
Seneste nyheder
Aggressor Adventures' Wayne B Brown udgiver første bog Aggressor Adventures' Wayne B Brown udgiver første bog
Mød Steve Backshall – en af ​​mange Bite-Back-præmier! Mød Steve Backshall – en af ​​mange Bite-Back-præmier!
Dykker dør i Mexico på solo-cenote-sonde Dykker dør i Mexico på solo-cenote-sonde
Ukrainsk fridykker sætter verdensrekord uden finner Ukrainsk fridykker sætter verdensrekord uden finner
Britisk dykker dør på Malta Britisk dykker dør på Malta
Dykkerhold løser Dorset Pin Wreck-mysteriet Dykkerhold løser Dorset Pin Wreck-mysteriet

Connect med os

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Ikke-tilskrevet billeder på denne side er ophavsret til fotografen.
Kontakt DIVER Magazine for yderligere oplysninger.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

0
Vil elske dine tanker, bedes du kommentere.x