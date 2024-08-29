Den største onlineressource for dykkere
Den største onlineressource for dykkere
Søg
Luk dette søgefelt.

Raja Ampat Creature Feature Octopus

1-bruger læser dette indlæg.
Følg Divernet på Google News
Tilmeld dig vores ugentlige nyhedsbrev
Raja Ampat Creature Feature Octopus

Meridian Adventure Dive bring you the monthly Raja Ampat Creature Feature series: Octopus

Raja Ampat's reefs are home to many stunning and mysterious creatures. The octopus stands out among these captivating divers and snorkellers with its intelligence, camouflage abilities, and unique behaviour.

Blæksprutte 02
Raja Ampat Creature Feature Octopus 2

We have thoroughly researched ten aspects of octopuses to enhance our guests' understanding of the magnificent experience of observing these creatures underwater.

What Predators Does Octopus Have?

Sharks: Dogfish sharks, Whitetip reef sharks and nurse sharks. Dolphins: they shake and toss the octopus on the water’s surface and sometimes grasp it with their teeth before slapping it down. Seals and otters. Moray Eels: their snake-shaped body can invade the holes and small openings octopuses use as hideouts. Birds: Diving sea and shore birds such as gulls or penguins. Fish: like cod, barracudas, or scorpion fishes. Rays: hides in the sand until the octopus approaches close enough, and then, suddenly, the ray strikes.

How Do Octopus Camouflage With Their Surroundings?

They can change their colour and texture to blend in with their natural environment.

Colour alteration is achieved by the cells known as chromatophores, which are located under their skins and contain a sac full of colourful pigments. By contracting and expanding this sac, the octopus can change the shade of its colour and its intensity.

Octopuses can change their skin texture by altering the size of papillae on their skin. To appear more intimidating, octopuses can imitate spikes, bumps, and ridges. Within a matter of seconds, they can change their appearance to no longer look like the species at all.

Why Do They Hide From People?

The primary reason that an octopus hides from people is for their safety and protection. Octopuses are brilliant animals. If a human gets too close, they can escape quickly by shooting themselves forward by expelling water from a muscular tube called a siphon.

What Does Octopus Eat?

Octopuses are carnivores, meaning they primarily feed on meat. When young, they consume small creatures such as copepods, larval crabs, and sea stars. As adults, they prey on crabs, clams, snails, and small fish, favouring crabs, shrimp, and lobsters. Octopuses have very sensitive suckers

that aid in their ability to taste what they touch. During the night, they hunt by pouncing on their prey and wrapping it in the webbing between their arms. Their advantage lies in their exceptional ability to see well in dark and murky waters.

How and from which part of their body do octopuses eat?

Octopuses are known for their ambush tactics. They drop down on their prey, encircle it with their arms, and draw it into their mouths using their powerful beaks. Their diet often includes prey with shells, which they can access by dissolving the connecting tissues with a toxin from their bodies.

When dealing with different prey, octopuses exhibit a calculated approach, injecting the toxin into one or two holes as needed. This suggests an instinctual understanding of how to obtain the most from their meal effectively.

What is The Habitat Of An Octopus?

Octopuses of different species live in oceans worldwide, only in saltwater. They are

adaptable and live in everything from small swallow pools to depths up to 2000m. Most are pelagic, meaning they live near the water surfaces in shells and coral reefs. Some other octopus species live on the ocean floor, making their homes out of caves.

Why Do Octopus Die After Making Babies?

Octopuses are semelparous animals, which means they reproduce once and then die. The male parent dies after mating, and the female survives until her eggs have hatched.

Females usually lay 200,000 to 400,000 eggs, which varies depending on species. She guards the eggs until they hatch. She even stops eating. After the eggs hatch, her body turns on her. It goes through cellular suicide, which rips through her tissues and organs until she dies. Meanwhile, the male swam away and was killed in a few months.

Why Do Octopuses Squirt Ink?

Octopuses employ their ink as a defence mechanism to evade predators.

When under threat, they expel substantial amounts of ink into the water using their siphon to disorient the aggressor. This ink produces a dense cloud that obstructs the predator’s view, enabling the octopus to swiftly escape.

Are Octopus Friendly?

Octopuses are known for their playful and curious nature. Some species engage in cuddling behaviour, while others form bonds with humans. They are considered among the most highly evolved invertebrates and are believed to possess intelligence by many biologists. With a complex nervous system, octopuses can learn and demonstrate memory.

Octopuses take pleasure in playing with toys, exhibiting play behaviour, and solving simple mazes. They are able to recognise human faces in laboratory and ocean settings. When they have had a positive prior interaction with humans, they are unlikely to squirt ink.

How Long Can An Octopus Live?

The typical lifespan in natural habitats varies between 1 to 5 years, contingent upon the species.

The octopus is a testament to the wonders of marine life. Its intelligence, adaptability, and unique behaviours make it a fascinating subject of study and a highlight for divers exploring these vibrant reefs. As we continue to learn more about these enigmatic creatures, it becomes increasingly clear how vital it is to protect and preserve their natural habitats, ensuring that the reefs of Raja Ampat remain a haven for octopuses and countless other species.

Om Meridian Adventure Dive:

Beliggende i det betagende Raja Ampat, Indonesien, Meridian Adventure Dive er en PADI 5-stjernet Eco Resort og stolt vinder af den prestigefyldte PADI Green Star-pris. Vores dykning tjenester, der er kendt for deres professionalisme og kvalitet, er blevet synonyme med PADI og Meridian eventyr navne, hvilket sikrer en selvsikker og fornøjelig dykkeroplevelse for alle.

Seneste Podcast-episode fra Scuba Diver Mag
I denne uge på podcasten er de første kompensationsbetalinger for udgifter afholdt i døden på 34 mennesker, der døde, da det californiske dyk liveaboard Conception brød i brand i 2019, blevet beordret af en amerikansk føderal dommer - selvom dens kaptajn Jerry Boylan er i en position at betale regningen er fortsat uklart. Vugger til babykoraller designet til at frustrere tandprædatorer som papegøjefisk kan bruges som en del af et forsøg på at rehabilitere rev, der er ramt af forstyrrende begivenheder såsom koralblegning. Dykkermuseet i Gosport er blevet lukket i løbet af 2024 på grund af restaurering af sin "fugtige Grade II* fredede bygning", men har ambitiøse planer om at genåbne fra næste juni, tørrere og med nye udstillinger. https://www.scubadivermag.com/still-free-conception-captain-ordered-to-pay-up/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/drying-out-diving-museum-needs- support/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz07721y33xo https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c6p2rk2gkx4o https://www.scubadivermag.com/anti-parrot- cradles-a-coral-game-changer/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SYlATuvJcg https://fourthelement.com/product/tech-fin/ Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag .com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ----- VORES WEBSTEDER Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands ------- -------------------------------------------------- -------------------------- FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https:// twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliatelinket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen. Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået som en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.

I denne uge på podcasten er de første kompensationsbetalinger for udgifter afholdt i døden på 34 mennesker, der døde, da det californiske dyk liveaboard Conception brød i brand i 2019, blevet beordret af en amerikansk føderal dommer - selvom dens kaptajn Jerry Boylan er i en position at betale regningen er fortsat uklart. Vugger til babykoraller designet til at frustrere tandprædatorer som papegøjefisk kan bruges som en del af et forsøg på at rehabilitere rev, der er ramt af forstyrrende begivenheder såsom koralblegning. Dykkermuseet i Gosport er blevet lukket i løbet af 2024 på grund af restaurering af sin "fugtige Grade II* fredede bygning", men har ambitiøse planer om at genåbne fra næste juni, tørrere og med nye udstillinger.


https://www.scubadivermag.com/still-free-conception-captain-ordered-to-pay-up/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/drying-out-diving-museum-needs-support/
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz07721y33xo
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c6p2rk2gkx4o
https://www.scubadivermag.com/anti-parrot-cradles-a-coral-game-changer/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SYlATuvJcg
https://fourthelement.com/product/tech-fin/


Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gearkøb: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VORES HJEMMESIDE

Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr
Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, rejserapporter
Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien
Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen.

Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået at være en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5CNTQ4NEJFQThFNzg4Q0Qz

Kun $34K kompensation efter 5 år #scuba #news #podcast

Besøg Scuba.com med dette link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www .scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------- VORES HJEMMESIDE Hjemmeside: https:/ /www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af scubaudstyr Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Dykningsnyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, websted for rejserapporter: https:// www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands ------------------- -------------------------------------------------- -------------- FØLG OS PÅ SOCIAL MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www .instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit udstyr, du har brug for. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen. Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået at være en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør. 00:00 Introduktion 00:52 Scuba.com 02:09 Fodpleje før dyk 08:20 Fodpleje efter dyk

Besøg Scuba.com med dette link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gearkøb: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VORES HJEMMESIDE

Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr
Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, rejserapporter
Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien
Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen.

Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået at være en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.
00: 00 Introduktion
00:52 Scuba.com
02:09 Fodpleje før dykning
08:20 Fodpleje efter dykning

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40MzQwRDA4N0ZGRTNBNTE2

Scuba Diving Fodpleje #scuba #howto

Hvordan fører du din tørdragtsslange? #askmarkanything @denisb8426 #askmark Hej Mark, jeg lavede for nylig mine første dyk i en tørdragt. På land havde jeg nogle diskussioner om føringen af ​​pumpeslangen til tørdragten. Mine mere erfarne kammerater sagde til mig, at jeg skulle lægge den over min sele...så lige fra 1. etape...under armen....til tørdragten. Jeg så mange videoer, hvor folk lagde det UNDER selen... Har du grunde til at gøre det ene eller det andet? Hilsen fra Tyskland. Gut Luft! Denis #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ VORES WEBSTEDER Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, dykkerudstyr Anmeldelser Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https:/ /www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands -------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------- FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliatelinket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen. Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået som en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.

Hvordan fører du din tørdragtslange? #spørgmarker hvad som helst

@denisb8426
#askmark Hej Mark, jeg lavede for nylig mine første dyk i en tørdragt. På land havde jeg nogle diskussioner om føringen af ​​pumpeslangen til tørdragten. Mine mere erfarne kammerater sagde til mig, at jeg skulle lægge den over min sele...så lige fra 1. etape...under armen....til tørdragten. Jeg så mange videoer, hvor folk lagde det UNDER selen... Har du grunde til at gøre det ene eller det andet? Hilsen fra Tyskland. Gut Luft! Denis

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gearkøb: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VORES HJEMMESIDE

Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr
Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, rejserapporter
Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien
Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen.

Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået at være en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41QUU4MjI2RjNBNjFENEY3

Hvordan fører du din tørdragtsslange? @denisb8426 #spørgemærke

Læg mere ... Tilmeld

LAD OS HOLDE KONTAKTEN!

Få en ugentlig oversigt over alle Divernet-nyheder og -artikler Scuba maske
Vi spam ikke! Læs vores Privatlivspolitik for mere info.

Tilmeld
Underretning af
gæst

0 Kommentarer
Mest afstemt
Nyeste Ældste
Inline feedbacks
Se alle kommentarer
Seneste kommentarer
Nigel Haines: Fangen delfin 'smidt ud med badevand'
jeg qqqqqq: Fangen delfin 'smidt ud med badevand'
Steve Weinman: Titanic 'blip' mysterium løst
Adi: Titanic 'blip' mysterium løst
Adi: Titanic 'blip' mysterium løst
Seneste nyheder
PADI opfordrer til et skub til AWARE Week PADI opfordrer til et skub til AWARE Week
Fra hajbidsoffer til Paralympian - på 15 måneder Fra hajbidsoffer til Paralympian - på 15 måneder
BSAC beder dykkere om at få gjort rent i september BSAC beder dykkere om at få gjort rent i september
Bryd op på frygten for indsamling af skibsvragskatte Bryd op på frygten for indsamling af skibsvragskatte
Dykkerholdet finder bemærkelsesværdigt krigsskib fra 1. verdenskrig på 110 m Dykkerholdet finder bemærkelsesværdigt krigsskib fra 1. verdenskrig på 110 m
Store hvide hajers overraskelse 3-vejs split Store hvide hajers overraskelse 3-vejs split

Connect med os

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Ikke-tilskrevet billeder på denne side er ophavsret til fotografen.
Kontakt DIVER Magazine for yderligere oplysninger.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

0
Vil elske dine tanker, bedes du kommentere.x