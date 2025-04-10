Magasinabonnementer
Scuba Diver ANZ udgave 80 ude nu

Scuba Diver ANZ udgave 80 ude nu

Klik her for det seneste Udgave af Scuba Diver ANZ

Nyhedsoversigt
Dr Sylvia Earle announced as PADI Emeritus AmbassaDiver, Don Silcock becomes SEACAM Ambassador, and the new inductees to the Scuba Diving Hall of Fame are announced.

Australien
Talia Greis checks out one of the most-exciting shore dives in the greater Sydney region – Shark Point.

Divers Alert Network
To clear up any confusion divers may have about patent foramen ovale (PFO), Douglas Ebersole MD shares how he explains the condition to patients.

Filippinerne
John Magee heads to Malpascua in the Philippines, a destination renowned for thresher shark encounters, but which offers so much more for visiting divers.

Sri Lanka
Jayne Jenkins heads to the island of Sri Lanka to experience the diving off the east coast, as well as dip into the rich cultural heritage and tradition on land.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A
The Divers Alert Network team discuss diving in contact lenses, and dealing with low iron levels.

Unikt australsk havliv

Closer look at the southern sand octopus.

Diving With… Vanessa Torres Macho PT Hirschfield chats with underwater photographer, scuba instructor, tech diver, business owner and expedition leader Vanessa Torres Macho about her expansive expertise beneath the surface and topside.

Den næste generation
We showcase the achievements of Grace Westgarth.

TECH: Closed-circuit rebreathers
Don Silcock explains why he is going down the route of CCR, and discusses how a familiarization session with two units ended up with a rather expensive purchase – and the promise of more adventures to come.

Australia, part two
Nigel Marsh continues his tour of the Gold Coast, this time focusing his attention on the southern portion of this divers’ paradise.

Vores verdens-undervandsforsker

Pablo Fuenzalida extols the virtues of being the 2024 Our World-Underwater Scholar, and recounts some of his experiences so far.

Hvad er nyt
DynamicNord’s RF-40 open-heel fins, the SUEX VR series of scooters, the SeaLife Sea Dragon Duo 6000 colour boost underwater photo/video light, and the Garmin Descent G2 wristwatch diver computer.

Test Ekstra
Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the Scubapro Luna 2.0 AI wrist-mounted dive computer.

Sådan fungerer Twinset-ventiler i dykning | Nedlukningsøvelser og isolatortips Forklaret #scubadiving #askmark #twinset Forvirret over, hvordan man bruger twinset-ventiler eller udfører en ordentlig ventilnedlukningsøvelse? Du er ikke alene. I denne AskMark-episode forklarer Mark, hvordan ventiler fungerer på dobbelte cylindre, herunder hvordan man sikkert åbner og lukker dem, hvordan isolatorventiler fungerer, og hvorfor ventilbor (også kendt som shutdown drills eller V-Drills) er afgørende for at diagnosticere lækager under tekniske og rekreative dyk.

@mostafametwally1
#spørgemærke hej Mark. Kan du lave en video om hvordan man håndterer ventilerne og manifolden på tvillingecylindre. Det er forvirrende at huske, hvilken vej man skal åbne ventilerne, og det er let at tage fejl, især i nødstilfælde. Tak

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Hvordan fungerer ventiler på dobbeltcylindre? #spørgemærke
@mostafametwally1
#spørgemærke hej Mark. Kan du lave en video om hvordan man håndterer ventilerne og manifolden på tvillingecylindre. Det er forvirrende at huske, hvilken vej man skal åbne ventilerne, og det er let at tage fejl, især i nødstilfælde. Tak
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Sådan fungerer Twinset-ventiler i dykning | Nedlukningsøvelser og isolatortips forklaret

Hvor længe holder luft i en dykkertank? Vigtige sikkerhedstip, du bør kende #scubadiving #askmark #scubatank Har du nogensinde spekuleret på, hvor længe du kan opbevare luft i din scubatank, før den bliver dårlig? Dette er et af de mest almindelige spørgsmål, som dykkere stiller, især hvis du ikke dykker regelmæssigt. I denne video svarer jeg præcis på, hvor længe du kan blive ved med at trække vejret inde i en dykkercylinder, før den skal tømmes eller udskiftes. Jeg forklarer også, hvorfor luftkvaliteten kan forringes over tid, hvordan fugt og forurenende stoffer spiller en rolle, og hvorfor korrekt opbevaring (som at holde cylindre oprejst) betyder noget. Vi taler også om nitrox-refills og hvordan dykkerbutikker håndterer drænende luft, før der fyldes på med blandet gas.

@timpel49
#AskMark Mark fantastisk video elsker dit indhold Jeg fik for nylig min cylinder hydrotestet den var fyldt med luft hvor længe kan du holde luften i cylinderen før du bruger den. Dykkerbutik kan også dræne luften og fylde med nitrox?

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Hvor længe holder luft i en dykkertank? Vigtige sikkerhedstip, du bør kende

Top dykkershows i 2025, du ikke bør gå glip af | Global Scuba Event Kalender #scubadiving #diveshow #scubatravel Leder du efter de bedste dykkershows at deltage i i 2025? Her er din komplette globale guide. Mark deler en måned for måned opdeling af store dykkerudstillinger og begivenheder verden over, herunder DEMA, GO Diving, ADEX, Scuba Show, MIDE og mere i denne video. Uanset om du planlægger at møde udstyrsproducenter, teste den seneste dykkerteknologi, booke en dykkertur eller netværke med dykkerprofessionelle og undervandsfotografer, fremhæver denne video, hvad hver begivenhed byder på.

Fuld liste over dykkershows med links:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 JANUAR: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show)
1.-2. FEBRUAR: Duikvaker
21.-23. FEBRUAR: European Dive Show (EUDI)
21.-23. FEBRUAR: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaysia
1-2 MARTS: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
15-16 MARTS: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia
28.-30. MARTS: Middelhavsdykkershow
4.-6. APRIL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22-25 MAJ: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
31. MAJ – 1. JUNI: Scuba Show
13.-15. JUNI: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
6.-7. SEPTEMBER: GO Diving ANZ Show
17.-19. OKTOBER: Dykkersamtaler
11-14 NOVEMBER: DEMA Show

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Top dykkershows i 2025, du ikke bør gå glip af | Global Scuba-begivenhedskalender

