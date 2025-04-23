Magasinabonnementer
Scuba Show, nu i sin 38th år, vender tilbage til sit åndelige hjem i Long Beach i 2025 og lover et væld af interessante foredragsholdere, et væld af sjove aktiviteter og attraktioner og en bred vifte af udstillere til at hjælpe med at inspirere og uddanne besøgende

On the weekend of 31 May / 1 June, the Scuba Show – the largest consumer dive expo in America – rolls back into Long Beach, Californien, and anyone with an interest in scuba diving or life in the oceans will find much to enjoy.

Over the two days, the Long Beach Convention Centre becomes home to hundreds of exhibits featuring new and revolutionary dive gear, Californien dive boats, island governments, dive resorts and liveaboards from around the world (many offering great show offers and deals), foto and video pros, ocean-themed art, jewelry and clothing, marine-related non-profit organisations, a try-dive pool, fun attractions, a kid’s corner, and much, much more.

Long Beach Convention Center er et mødefacilitet i verdensklasse beliggende i smukke havnemiljøer inden for en kort gåtur til restauranter ved vandet, underholdning, Aquarium of the Pacific og med udsigt til den berømte Queen Mary. Betalingsparkering er rigeligt ved kongrescentret og nærliggende partier.

Scuba Show
Scuba Show vender tilbage til Long Beach - bestil dine billetter nu 6

Udstillet

Underwater digital artist and big-picture expert Jim Hellemn, creator of the 125-foot glass wall of Californien’s aquatic forests at the Aquarium of the Pacific, will display huge gallery prints showcasing the spectacular colours of coral reefs around the world, and super-resolution images of Californien’s kelp forests.

Den evigt populære New Product Showcase vil kaste lys over nogle af de nyeste produkter, der for nylig er udgivet eller kommer på markedet inden længe.

Sheriffens dykkerhold, komplet med deres dobbelte påhængsbåd og lastbil, vil være i hallen igen.

Scuba Show
Kom og se et væld af nyt udstyr

Hold hånden på sjove attraktioner

Grab your buddies and get some fun photos in the ‘great white shark cage’, or stop by one of the foto stations – complete with an array of diving and marine-related props – to capture some unique memories.

Du kan omgive dig med fængslende havliv i Kelp Dome Theatre, eller hvis du vil have lidt mere spænding, kan du se, hvor længe du kan holde ud i rodeohajen!

Stop by the Scuba Show Art Booth and create your very own ocean-inspired stickers and 3D sculptures. Californien Diving News’ Art Director Doreen Hann will also be inviting kids (and artists of all ages) to exercise their artistic skills on a California seascape-inspired canvas – the finished seascape will be sold, with proceeds supporting marine-themed charities.

Scuba Show
The ‘Shark Cage' makes a great foto rekvisit

Udstillere

A host of booths await visitors to the Scuba Show, as tourist boards, tour operators, dive resorts, charter boats, liveaboards, uddannelse agencies, gear manufacturers, clothing companies, jewelry firms and more showcase their offerings. Be inspired for your next dive adventure, your next purchase, or completing your next certification, or just doing some retail therapy!

Seminarer

Choose from a line-up of more than 70 entertaining and educational seminars. Dive experts talking to the floor include the likes of Alex Brylske, Dan Orr, Marty Snyderman, Mark Strickland, Jim and Pat Stayer, Gretchen Ashton, Jeffrey Bozanic, Louis Casa, Brett Eldridge, Shelli Hendricks, Jean Henry, Karl Huggins, Capt John Kades, Andy and Allison Sallmon, and Dale and Kim Sheckler. Topics include animal behavior, the best California beach dives, secrets of the coral reef, Nemo’s Undersea Gardens, a fitness formula for divers, exploration diving, mistakes divers make, how-to foto and video sessions, diving after the fires, safety issues for the older diver, human factors in diving, destination and product seminars, workshops for professionals, and more. Visit www.scubashow.com for en komplet seminarliste, beskrivelser, tidspunkter, lokalenumre, talerbiografier og opdateringer. NB: Seminarer kan ændres.

Scuba Show
Se, hvor længe du kan holde på rodeohajen

Over $50,000 i dørpræmier

Drawings will be held continuously during the show for your chance to win brand-new dive equipment, trips to dive destinations around the world, art and fun stuff. Door prize entry is included with a ticket purchased online or at the show – and you don’t have to be present to win. You’ll be able to check out the prizes on offer on www.scubashow.com

Fest lørdag aften

Når udstillingsgulvene lukker for natten, kan du slutte dig til Scuba Show-teamet til en uformel sammenkomst med livemusik, barer og foodtrucks, og slippe løs med andre dykkere. Deltag i lodtrækningen for at vinde flotte præmier med indtægter til en velgørenhedsorganisation med havtema. Entré er gratis for alle Scuba Show-deltagere. Tjek videre www.scubashow.com for festmeddelelser nærmere datoen for begivenheden.

Scuba Show
Mød op og hav det sjovt med andre dykkere

Scuba Show 2025 – køb dine billetter i forvejen!

Scuba Showet finder sted lørdag den 31. maj og søndag den 1. juni i Hal C i Long Beach Convention Centre. Scuba Radio vil være vært for pre-show 'opvarmning' begge dage fra 9.15-10 – forvent sjov og leg og nogle fantastiske giveaways.

Åbningstider

Lørdag den 31. maj – 10 til 6

Søndag den 1. juni – 10 til 5

Billetter tilgængelige nu

Bestil billetter på forhånd link. og undgå line up, når du deltager.

Fotografier udlånt af Scuba Show

