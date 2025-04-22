Word on the Reef

New Cairns radio show brings the Great Barrier Reef to a Global Audience

Cairns, QLD – A brand new radio show is making a splash on Cairns FM89.1, bringing the wonders of the Great Barrier Reef to a global audience through fun and informative conversations about marine science.



Word on the Reef, hosted by experienced reef guides and marine educators Tanya Murphy og Brett Goodban, airs live every Friday at 10am Queensland time on Cairns FM 89.1 and streams to a global audience online at cairnsfm891.org.au. Every episode is also recorded and uploaded to Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and all other major streaming platforms.

Word on the Reef 3





Between them, Tanya and Brett have logged more than 20,000 dyk og derover 30 years working on the Great Barrier Reef. Now, they’re taking listeners on a deep dive into the reef’s most curious critters, weird and wonderful science, expert diving tips, real-time weather and reef health updates, and the latest on how we can all help protect this natural wonder.



“Our mission is to make marine science accessible, entertaining and engaging,” said Tanya.



“Whether you’re a local, a tourist, a diver, or someone who just loves the ocean, you’ll get something out of every episode—plus a few laughs along the way!”



Each week, the duo is joined by leading scientists, reef experts, Indigenous knowledge holders and conservationists to explore what’s really going on beneath the waves—on the reef and beyond.



Listeners are encouraged to text in questions during the live show to 0437 835 937 and be part of the conversation.

Word on the Reef 4





“With all the challenges facing the reef, from climate change to water pollution and plastic debris, it’s more important than ever to keep people informed, inspired and connected to this incredible ecosystem,” said Brett Goodban.



“And if we can do that while having a laugh and telling some great stories—why not?”



Gå ikke glip Word on the Reef, Fridays at 10am on Cairns FM89.1 or online at cairnsfm89