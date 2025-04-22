Magasinabonnementer
Fjern annoncer for £3/måned
Log ind

Word on the Reef

Følg os på Google Nyheder
Tilmeld dig vores ugentlige nyhedsbrev
Word on the Reef

New Cairns radio show brings the Great Barrier Reef to a Global Audience

Cairns, QLD – A brand new radio show is making a splash on Cairns FM89.1, bringing the wonders of the Great Barrier Reef to a global audience through fun and informative conversations about marine science.

Word on the Reef, hosted by experienced reef guides and marine educators Tanya Murphy og Brett Goodban, airs live every Friday at 10am Queensland time on Cairns FM 89.1 and streams to a global audience online at cairnsfm891.org.au. Every episode is also recorded and uploaded to Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and all other major streaming platforms.

Tanya Murphy beskåret
Word on the Reef 3



Between them, Tanya and Brett have logged more than 20,000 dyk og derover 30 years working on the Great Barrier Reef. Now, they’re taking listeners on a deep dive into the reef’s most curious critters, weird and wonderful science, expert diving tips, real-time weather and reef health updates, and the latest on how we can all help protect this natural wonder.

“Our mission is to make marine science accessible, entertaining and engaging,” said Tanya.

“Whether you’re a local, a tourist, a diver, or someone who just loves the ocean, you’ll get something out of every episode—plus a few laughs along the way!”

Each week, the duo is joined by leading scientists, reef experts, Indigenous knowledge holders and conservationists to explore what’s really going on beneath the waves—on the reef and beyond.

Listeners are encouraged to text in questions during the live show to 0437 835 937 and be part of the conversation.

Co host Brett Goodban
Word on the Reef 4



“With all the challenges facing the reef, from climate change to water pollution and plastic debris, it’s more important than ever to keep people informed, inspired and connected to this incredible ecosystem,” said Brett Goodban.

“And if we can do that while having a laugh and telling some great stories—why not?”

Gå ikke glip Word on the Reef, Fridays at 10am on Cairns FM89.1 or online at cairnsfm89

Seneste Podcast-episode fra Scuba Diver Mag
Besøg Wakatobi Resorts websted: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% rabat på internationalt eSIM-tilbud Brugskode: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Bliv fan: https://www.scubadiverES: GUR.com/jos. https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VORES WEBSTEDER Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com, Underwater Scuba Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For annoncering inden for vores brands ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FØLG OS PÅ SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadiver: https://www.facebook.com/scubadiversmag: https://magITsRAM twitter. https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit udstyr, du har brug for. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen. Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået som en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning eller anbefalinger for enhver producent. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør eller specifikke krav fra udstyrsproducenter.

Besøg Wakatobi Resorts hjemmeside:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15 % rabat på internationalt eSIM-tilbud Brugskode: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEARKØB: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VORES HJEMMESIDE

Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr
Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, rejserapporter
Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien
Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen.

Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået som en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning eller anbefalinger for enhver producent. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør eller specifikke krav fra udstyrsproducenter.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Er dette det bedste dykkercenter nogensinde? W\@wakatobidiveresort

@sennacher #askmark Hej med DSMB'er. Jeg er ingen ekspert overhovedet, og normalt installerer jeg det korrekt. Denne weekend duede vi på meget stærk strøm, og jeg taber næsten vejret, mens jeg sætter den op (munden pustes op), da den filtrede lidt sammen på min reg. Det skræmte mig så meget. Er der nogen "lille cylinder" slags ting for at holde min reg i min mund for at implementere den mere sikker? Jeg har ikke prøvet at gøre det med min LPI... men går ud fra, at det også ville blive filtret. Tak Besøg vores hjemmeside for flere Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, hints og råd og rejserapporter: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Vigtige affilierede links at følge 🔗 Få 15 % rabat på internationalt eSIM-tilbud! Brug kode: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears her: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Tråde: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Hjemmeside.godiving.com/show Website: https://divernet. https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For forretningsforespørgsler: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Foreslåede videoer til dig: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LIqdce https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDr https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================ ✅ Om Scuba Diver Magazine. Velkommen til Scuba Diver Magazine! Vi brænder for alt relateret til undervandsverdenen. Som et gratis distributionsmagasin i Europa, ANZ og Nordamerika bringer vi dig det seneste inden for dykning, fra episke dykkerrejsedestinationer og ærlige gearanmeldelser til ekspertrådgivning, nyheder og inspirerende undervandshistorier. Uanset om du er en erfaren dykker eller lige er startet på din undervandsrejse, er vores indhold designet til at holde dig informeret, inspireret og klar til dit næste dyk. Kom ind, udforsk og hold forbindelsen til dykningens verden med os! Slut dig til os og gå aldrig glip af et eventyr! For erhvervsforespørgsler, brug venligst kontaktoplysningerne nedenfor: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Elsker du dykning? Abonner nu for dykkerrejsetips, udstyrsanmeldelser, dykkerråd, episke dyk, dykkernyheder og undervandshistorier!

@sennacher
#askmark Hej med DSMB'er. Jeg er ingen ekspert overhovedet, og normalt installerer jeg det korrekt. Denne weekend duede vi på meget stærk strøm, og jeg taber næsten vejret, mens jeg sætter den op (munden pustes op), da den filtrede lidt sammen på min reg. Det skræmte mig så meget. Er der nogen "lille cylinder" slags ting for at holde min reg i min mund for at implementere den mere sikker? Jeg har ikke prøvet at gøre det med min LPI... men går ud fra, at det også ville blive filtret.
Tak
Besøg vores hjemmeside for flere Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, hints og råd og rejserapporter: https://divernet.com/

✅ Vigtige affilierede links at følge

🔗 Få 15 % rabat på internationalt eSIM-tilbud! Brug kode: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Shop Scuba Gears her:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐨𝐐𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Hold kontakten med os.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Tråde: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Hjemmeside: https://divernet.com/
Hjemmeside: https://godivingshow.com/
Hjemmeside: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 For forretningsforespørgsler: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Foreslåede videoer til dig:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Om Scuba Diver Magazine.

Velkommen til Scuba Diver Magazine! Vi brænder for alt relateret til undervandsverdenen. Som et gratis distributionsmagasin i Europa, ANZ og Nordamerika bringer vi dig det seneste inden for dykning, fra episke dykkerrejsedestinationer og ærlige gearanmeldelser til ekspertrådgivning, nyheder og inspirerende undervandshistorier.

Uanset om du er en erfaren dykker eller lige er startet på din undervandsrejse, er vores indhold designet til at holde dig informeret, inspireret og klar til dit næste dyk. Kom ind, udforsk og hold forbindelsen til dykningens verden med os! Slut dig til os og gå aldrig glip af et eventyr!

For erhvervsforespørgsler bedes du bruge kontaktoplysningerne nedenfor:

📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Elsker du at dykke? Abonner nu for dykkerrejsetips, udstyrsanmeldelser, dykkerråd, episke dyk, dykkernyheder og undervandshistorier!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

=================================

🔎 Relaterede sætninger:



Hashtags

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RDFFNUM4NkUwRDhEMjRD

Er der en nemmere måde at implementere en dSMB på?

Sådan fungerer Twinset-ventiler i dykning | Nedlukningsøvelser og isolatortips Forklaret #scubadiving #askmark #twinset Forvirret over, hvordan man bruger twinset-ventiler eller udfører en ordentlig ventilnedlukningsøvelse? Du er ikke alene. I denne AskMark-episode forklarer Mark, hvordan ventiler fungerer på dobbelte cylindre, herunder hvordan man sikkert åbner og lukker dem, hvordan isolatorventiler fungerer, og hvorfor ventilbor (også kendt som shutdown drills eller V-Drills) er afgørende for at diagnosticere lækager under tekniske og rekreative dyk. Besøg vores hjemmeside for flere Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, hints og råd og rejserapporter: https://divernet.com/ Mark deler også tips om muskelhukommelse til at nå dine venstre og højre indlæg, isolator-først vs isolator-sidste logik, og hvordan man forhindrer overstramning eller usikker ventilpositionering. Denne guide er perfekt til dykkere, der skifter til tvillingesæt, sidemonterede dykkere, der er nysgerrige efter manifold-opsætninger, eller enhver, der ønsker at forbedre deres gashåndteringsevner. Fortæl os i kommentarerne, hvordan din instruktør underviste i ventiløvelser, og glem ikke at stille dine spørgsmål ved hjælp af #AskMark for at blive vist i en fremtidig video. @mostafametwally1 ✅ Vigtige affilierede links at følge 🔗 Få 15 % rabat på internationalt eSIM-tilbud! Brug kode: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears her: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/del med VORES WEBSIDER - Dividermags hjemmeside: https://www.com.com Underwater Scubad. Fotografering, tip og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr - Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien - Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands samarbejder vi med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit udstyr, der er vigtigt. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen. 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐨𝐐𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ Threads: https://www.net/threads: (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Hjemmeside: https://divernet.com/ 📩 For forretningsforespørgsler: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== video til dig ▎️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================ Ansvarsfraskrivelse: Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået som en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Denne videos indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, er kun til generelle informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.

Hvordan fungerer ventiler på dobbeltcylindre? #spørgemærke
@mostafametwally1
#spørgemærke hej Mark. Kan du lave en video om hvordan man håndterer ventilerne og manifolden på tvillingecylindre. Det er forvirrende at huske, hvilken vej man skal åbne ventilerne, og det er let at tage fejl, især i nødstilfælde. Tak
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15 % rabat på internationalt eSIM-tilbud Brugskode: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEARKØB: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VORES HJEMMESIDE

Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr
Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, rejserapporter
Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien
Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen.

Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået som en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning eller anbefalinger for enhver producent. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør eller specifikke krav fra udstyrsproducenter.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

Sådan fungerer Twinset-ventiler i dykning | Nedlukningsøvelser og isolatortips forklaret

Tilmeld

LAD OS HOLDE KONTAKTEN!

Få en ugentlig oversigt over alle Divernet-nyheder og -artikler Scuba maske
Vi spam ikke! Læs vores Privatlivspolitik for mere info.
Tilmeld
Underretning af
gæst

0 Kommentarer
Mest afstemt
Nyeste Ældste
Inline feedbacks
Se alle kommentarer
Seneste kommentarer
Platon Alexiades: WW2 undergravegård rapporteret fra Tunesien
Gregg S: Vi præsenterer Shearwater Peregrine TX: Den ultimative luftintegrerede dykkercomputer
James Adams: Skattejægerens bud på at redde lavvandet vrag væltede
Dave Diver: Føl dig som kongelig på Marsa Nakari
Trish: Hal Watts: Mr Scubas bortgang
Seneste nyheder
Liveaboard fra Rødehavet forladt efter at have ramt revet Liveaboard fra Rødehavet forladt efter at have ramt revet
Interspecies delfin spædbarnsmord set for første gang Interspecies delfin spædbarnsmord set for første gang
Hurtigtænkende dykkerpro redder pilot fra flammer Hurtigtænkende dykkerpro redder pilot fra flammer
Bali dykkercenter vinder Green Fins-prisen Bali dykkercenter vinder Green Fins-prisen
Finhvaljagten blev indstillet i Island Finhvaljagten blev indstillet i Island
Dorset-undersøgelse: Vortex-separerede dykkere Dorset-undersøgelse: Vortex-separerede dykkere
Følg os
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Tråde TikTok
Ikke-tilskrevet billeder på denne side er ophavsret til fotografen.
Kontakt DIVER Magazine for yderligere oplysninger.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Tråde TikTok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.
Gave abonnementer
Abonner for £3/måned