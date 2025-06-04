Magasinabonnementer
Galileo 3 titanium ankommer med sommerrabatter på AI

Den nye Scubapro Galileo 3 Ti
The new blue-bezelled Scubapro Galileo 3 Ti

Scubapro lancerede sit Galileo 3 dykkerurcomputer last August, and now it has brought out a titanium-cased version, the G3 Ti, designed to make the unit both durable and, at 99g, nearly 40% lighter than the G3.

The G3 Ti has a recommended retail price of £529 compared with the £449 price-tag of the original G3.

However, there is also a summer offer on wireless air-integrated (AI) units, whereby the G3 TI bundled with a transmitter is available for £649, and the G3 with transmitter costs £559.

Scubapro Smart+ transmitters usually add £233 (and the Smart+ Pro version £280) to the price of a computer, so for those looking for air-integration it’s worth considering. The discounted prices are available until the end of September this year. 

Both models share the same high-contrast full-colour display beneath scratch-resistant sapphire glass, and the Ti has a deep-blue (as opposed to the G3’s black) stainless-steel rotatable bezel, with self-luminescent digits and markers that combine with the backlight to boost visibility in all conditions. The bezel can be used to set and track dive-time in Gauge mode.

An intuitive menu design and four button controls enable navigation through six dive modes, a choice of algorithms, screen styles, colour themes and other personalised dive-management options. Data presentation can be customised using Light or Classic screen options.

The modes are Nitrox, Trimix, CCR, Sidemount, Gauge and Freediving, while the alternative algorithms are Predictive Multi-Gas Bühlmann ZHL-16 ADT MB PMG and ZHL-16 GF (Gradient Factors).

Time metric on the G3 Titanium
Tid
Temperatur
Temperatur
Overfladeinterval
Overfladeinterval
Sikkerhedsstop
Sikkerhedsstop

The rechargeable lithium battery provides up to 30hr of dive-time per charge and up to 10 days of battery-life in Watch mode, says Scubapro.

If opting for wireless air-integration this monitors tank pressure and provides a true remaining bottom time (RBT) reading, allowing gas consumption to be factored into decompression calculations.

With the Predictive Multi Gas option up to eight nitrox/trimix tanks as well as a diluent tank on a closed-circuit rebreather and a pony bottle can be factored in to handle any recreational or technical-diving scenario, says Scubapro.

Personalised dive-management functions include PDIS (Profile Dependent Intermediate Stops) and microbubble levels of conservatism to match the diver’s experience, age and physical conditioning.

Compass
Compass
Maksimal dybde
Maksimal dybde
Heart rate (optional)
Heart rate (optional)

En 3D digital tilt-compensated compass is included in the specification, while Heart Rate Monitoring is an optional feature that allows the user’s heartbeat to be tracked while diving as well as at the surface. It was this innovation that drew attention when the original Galileo was launched 18 years ago (the full-colour screen emerged on the G2 in 2017).

A Bluetooth Low Energy interface allows dives to be uploaded to any iOS or Android device or PC/Mac, while firmware can be user-updated using the LogTrak 2.0 iOS app, which also enables custom watchfaces to be uploaded, or the Android app.

For topside use the Sport setting offers a running mode, swim-stroke counter, pedometer and stopwatch. Smart notifications for emails, texts, media player controls and alerts are available when the G3 Ti is paired with a compatible iPhone. Custom watch-faces can be uploaded using the LogTRAK 2.0 app.

The G3 Ti, which has a maximum operating depth of 120m. comes with a 22mm black silicone strap, and interchangeable bands in other colours are available. Find mere information at the Scubapro site.

