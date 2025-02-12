Magasinabonnementer
Garmin afslører ur-stil Descent G2

Garmin har lanceret sin seneste dykkercomputer, Descent G2
Garmin has introduced a new all-in-one watch-style dive-computer, the £590 Descent G2, as a slightly more expensive alternative to its £500 Descent GI Solar, with adaptability for diver development its selling proposition.

"Uanset om du er nybegynder eller mere rutineret, er Descent G2 designet til at vokse med dig - selv til teknisk dykning," siger Dan Bartel, VP for global forbrugersalg. 

"Og med populære funktioner for livet over vandet som dykkeberedskab, 24/7 puls, avanceret søvnovervågning og mere, er der ingen grænser for, hvad dette ur kan gøre før, under og efter dit næste dyk." 

The 100m depth-rated computer has a robust sapphire lens and leakproof buttons, says Garmin, with a bright 30mm AMOLED display for easy reading. The G2 promises up to 10 days of battery life between charges in Smartwatch mode.

Alt det plastik, der bruges til at lave urets hus, bezel og knapper, er genbrugt af materiale, som ellers ville være endt i havet, siger producenten. 

To help personalise the computer to the individual user, the Dive Readiness feature offers insights into how lifestyle factors such as sleep, stress, recent exercise and jet lag have affected the body’s preparedness to dive. A higher score indicates that you’re good to go, while a lower score might prompt the use of a more conservative setting or opting for a less-challenging dive.

Fritidsdykkere får enkelt- og multi-gas (inklusive nitrox og trimix), CCR (lukket kredsløb rebreather) og gauge-tilstande at vælge imellem.

Der er et indbygget tre-akset kompas og en Big Numbers-tilstand, der tillader kritiske data såsom NDL (no-decompression limit), tid og dybde at være læselige under alle forhold gennem valg af en forenklet skærm og større tekst.

Freedive features include a Dynamic Apnea mode with which to track pool dives while uddannelse. The need to look at the watch during a dive is reduced because audible and haptic alerts keep the diver informed about custom depth, interval, direction, target depth and neutral buoyancy.

Fridykkere kan også bruge Variometer-funktionen til at modtage hørbare og haptiske alarmer baseret på nedstignings- eller opstigningshastigheder, og Velocity Chart gør det muligt for brugeren at logge hastighed og gennemgå nedstignings- og opstigningshastigheder samt ventetid under hele dykket.

Back on dry land, the dive-log enables divers to review their data, track gear, take notes and share details via the Garmin Dive app. Surface GPS can also help in tracking entry and exit points and viewing them on a map.

For surface use, the Descent G2 incorporates Garmin’s suite of health and wellness, uddannelse and connected features. This includes constant heart-rate and variability checks; steps, calories, floors climbed; sleep stages; track stress, hydration and respiration; and lung efficiency (pulse oximeter).

Features extend to uddannelse insights and plans using preloaded sports apps such as for cycling, open-water swimming, strength uddannelse and more; track intensity minutes, maximal oxygen consumption, heat and altitude acclimation and recovery time. 

When paired with a compatible Apple or Android smartphone the computer can receive emails, texts and alerts, and provide health and fitness stats using the Garmin Connect app. Other features include incident detection, assistance, LiveTrack and Garmin Pay.

Garmin’s existing Descent dive-computer range consists of the watch-style G1 Solar and MK3 (from £1,000), and the large-format X50i (from £1,300), indført i november sidste år med luftintegration, ekkolodsbaseret dykkemeddelelse og rektangulært display.

G2 fås i sort eller Paloma / Shell Pink og er kompatibel med QuickFit-bånd, så dykkere nemt kan skifte dem rundt. Find flere detaljer på Garmins websted.   

