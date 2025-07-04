Magasinabonnementer
Andy Torbet faldskærmsudspring til dykkerfestival

Andy Torbet

Adventurer, explorer and GO dykkershow‘s indomitable MC Andy Torbet is set to make a ‘high dive’ when he jumps from a height of approximately 1,500 metres to parachute into Spring Lakes for the BSAC dive festival event on 12 July.

He’ll be jumping in full scuba diving equipment to hit the water and carry out, what is believed to be, the first recreational (i.e. non-military) skydive-to-scuba-dive in the UK.

After hitting the water and submerging, Andy will swim underwater to surface on the shore by the crowds.

Andy Torbet
Andy is an experienced skydiver

Andy is a full-time stuntman, underwater explorer, skydiving instructor and TV presenter. He is also a BSAC Ambassador.

He’ll be joined in the air, and then underwater, by Ally Milne, a relative newcomer to diving but a World Class and full-time skydiver who holds the British Skydiving Instructor Examiner qualification as well as multiple World, European and National Skydiving records and organises projects for the likes of Red Bull.

On the ground, co-ordinating the jump, will be Dan ‘Badger’ Griffiths, a skydiving instructor and stuntman.

Andy Torbet
Andy often dives CCR when on expedition

Scoob & Snork Fest will take over the West Lake of Spring Lakes in Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire, for a packed day of activities, both in and out of the water. Organised by the BSAC East Midlands Regional coaching team and Diverstime, the event will offer Try Dives and Experience Snorkelling sessions, as well as a chance to try rebreathers.

Entry will cost £20 per person, or just £5 for walk-in attendees (there are separate charges to book onto trydive and snorkel events.)

Entry tickets are available link..

Foto credit: Andy Torbet

