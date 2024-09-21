Den største onlineressource for dykkere
Den største onlineressource for dykkere
Søg
Luk dette søgefelt.

Big heat-resistance boost from Secore’s super-corals

Følg Divernet på Google News
Tilmeld dig vores ugentlige nyhedsbrev
Outplanting corals (Paul Selvaggio / Secore International)
Outplanting corals (Paul Selvaggio / Secore International)

Young corals artificially bred using a form of vitro fertilisation, as opposed to being cloned from fragments of existing corals, displayed significantly greater resistance to bleaching during the fatal heatwave that struck the Caribbean region in 2023, according to a new peer-reviewed study from Florida-based conservation body Secore International. 

Secore says that its report represents the first scientific evidence that corals restored using natural reproduction methods prove far more heat-resistant than corals propagated from fragments when subjected to seawater temperatures well above bleaching thresholds.

Corals (Raul Tecalco Renteria / Secore International)
Healthy bred coral during bleaching episode on reef (Raul Tecalco Renteria / Secore International)

For the past five years Secore has been running an ambitious programme of laboratory coral-breeding as a way of restoring reefs, an approach that involves training a network of partners throughout and, it hopes, soon beyond the Caribbean region. 

“All the effort was worthwhile,” it has now reported. “During the devastating heatwave in the Caribbean in 2023, the young, bred corals out on the reef stayed healthy, while most of the remaining wild corals bleached and many died in the aftermath.”

Indholdsfortegnelse

Metoden

The customary way of artificially propagating corals was to break a fragment off a source colony in order to grow a new colony as its clone, says Secore. The small coral fragments were grown in nurseries and transplanted onto the reef manually.

Coral spawning (Paul Selvaggio / Secore International)
Coral spawning (Paul Selvaggio / Secore International)

The coral seeding approach now being implemented does not create clones. Instead it involves collecting coral spawn from wild corals, and fertilising the eggs and sperm in the lab – or even on a boat or beach – to produce millions of embryos. 

The developing coral larvae are grown in ocean enclosures and settled on special substrates to be outplanted onto the reef once they reach a certain size. 

Every time a population reproduces, new offspring receive newly mixed sets of genes through recombination – making them distinct from their parent colonies and so enabling adaptation. 

Only the young corals produced via breeding exhibit a higher resistance to bleaching compared to adult coral colonies and fragments, says Secore.

Although naturally occurring offspring could perform similarly under elevated temperatures, general failure of reef-building species to recruit in the Caribbean means that few natural offspring occur any more. 

Healthy elkhorn juvenile (Paul Selvaggio / Secore International)
Healthy elkhorn juvenile (Paul Selvaggio / Secore International)

First dawn

A Secore team on a routine monitoring dive in Mexico were the first to spot that their out-planted corals appeared to be completely healthy, and their counterparts on Curaçao made a similar observation with a different species soon afterwards.

“Our scientists in Curaçao and Mexico, together with our partner Coralium Lab, gathered data on the health status of several species and cohorts of our outplanted corals,” says Secore research director Dr Margaret Miller. “Then we contacted partners throughout our Caribbean Restoration Network to see how widespread and consistent this pattern was. 

“This provided confirmation that assisted recruits of six species of reef-building corals at 15 individual reef-sites in five nations throughout the Caribbean Basin showed the same pattern: young corals bred for restoration are a lot more resistant to bleaching under extreme levels of heat stress than the prevailing corals on the reef.”

“I have been working on breeding corals in the Caribbean over the past 30 years, while simultaneously witnessing tremendous coral loss – due to disease, hurricanes and heatwaves – and the unravelling of the communities that depend on them,” says Dr Miller. 

“These results provide a lot of encouragement and confirmation that restoration using assisted coral recruits can play an important role in orchestrating coral persistence into our warmer future. Nonetheless, truly securing the future of coral reefs is absolutely dependent on humankind’s success in controlling global warming.”

Bleached elkhorn corals (Sandra Mendoza Quiroz / Secore International)
Bleached elkhorn corals (Sandra Mendoza Quiroz / Secore International)
Healthy elkhorn corals (Paul Selvaggio / Secore International)
Healthy elkhorn corals (Paul Selvaggio / Secore International)

Investment pays off

“Our investment over the past five years to build a large network for coral restoration in the Caribbean has paid off,” says Secore founder and executive director Dr Dirk Petersen. 

“This network not only produces and outplants tens of thousands of corals every year but could also immediately assess how these corals responded to this unprecedented heatwave. Our priority is now to further scale efforts to the ecosystem level.”

Coral restoration alone won’t cure the reefs in the long term – but it can buy urgently needed time to support coral populations to survive into the next century, says Secore. It is now looking to extend its activities to the Indo-Pacific, and plans to set up a team in Mauritius before the end of 2024 to create an Indian Ocean base.

The study, which covers work carried out off Mexico, Dominican Republic, US Virgin Islands, Bonaire and Curaçao, er offentliggjort i tidsskriftet Plosone.

Også på Divernet: CORAL CRASH: CAN OUR REEFS BE SAVED?, CORAL FARMERS RESHAPING THE FUTURE, WHAT WILL IT TAKE FOR CORAL TO SURVIVE?, 10 WAYS TECH IS RESCUING CORAL

Seneste Podcast-episode fra Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Hvordan håndterer du følge på dyk, når dit sidste har været meget stressende på grund af mangel på luft? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- VORES WEBSIDER Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands -------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https ://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliatelinket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen. Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået som en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Hvordan håndterer du følge på dyk, når dit sidste har været meget stressende på grund af mangel på luft?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gearkøb: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VORES HJEMMESIDE

Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr
Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, rejserapporter
Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien
Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen.

Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået at være en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

At komme tilbage i vandet efter et dårligt dyk? #SpørgMark #scuba

Scuba.com Website Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -gear -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------- VORES WEBSIDER Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Dykning, Undervandsfotografering, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dykkershow i Det Forenede Kongerige Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands ---------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------ FØLG OS PÅ SOCIAL MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit udstyr, du har brug for. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen. Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået at være en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør. 00:00 Introduktion 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Specifikationer 09:40 Anmeldelse

Scuba.com webstedslink:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gearkøb: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VORES HJEMMESIDE

Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr
Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, rejserapporter
Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien
Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen.

Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået at være en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.
00: 00 Introduktion
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Unboxing
03:51 Specifikationer
09:40 Anmeldelse

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Anmeldelse

Denne uge på podcasten er professionelle dykkerguider på Filippinerne i varmt vand efter et tip om, at nogle accepterer betaling for indgravering af navne i koraller, hvilket fører til, at myndighederne firedobler belønningspengene for enhver information om de skyldige. LL cool J har for nylig fortalt Guardian, at den anatroniske haj i Deep Blue Sea næsten druknede ham. Og en tidligere flådedykker har besluttet at blive den første til at svømme den engelske kanal på ryggen. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------ -------------------------------------------------- VORES HJEMMESIDE Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af scubaudstyr Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, websted for rejserapporter : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Det Forenede Kongerige Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores mærker --------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------- FØLG OS PÅ SOCIAL MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit udstyr, du har brug for. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen. Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået at være en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.

Denne uge på podcasten er professionelle dykkerguider på Filippinerne i varmt vand efter et tip om, at nogle accepterer betaling for indgravering af navne i koraller, hvilket fører til, at myndighederne firedobler belønningspengene for enhver information om de skyldige. LL cool J har for nylig fortalt til Guardian, at den anatroniske haj i Deep Blue Sea næsten druknede ham. Og en tidligere flådedykker har besluttet at blive den første til at svømme den engelske kanal på ryggen.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gearkøb: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VORES HJEMMESIDE

Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr
Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, rejserapporter
Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien
Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen.

Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået at være en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Guider blev betalt til Graffiti Coral #scuba #nyheder #podcast

Læg mere ... Tilmeld

LAD OS HOLDE KONTAKTEN!

Få en ugentlig oversigt over alle Divernet-nyheder og -artikler Scuba maske
Vi spam ikke! Læs vores Privatlivspolitik for mere info.

Tilmeld
Underretning af
gæst

0 Kommentarer
Mest afstemt
Nyeste Ældste
Inline feedbacks
Se alle kommentarer
Seneste kommentarer
Les jones: SS United States liner bliver verdens største kunstige rev
Jeffrey Bryan: SS United States liner bliver verdens største kunstige rev
lesleybrooke2005@yahoo.co.uk: Skulptur til Kent-floden – Grenada dykker-lodtrækning ventes snart
Perry Papacostas: SS United States liner bliver verdens største kunstige rev
Biscut: SS United States liner bliver verdens største kunstige rev
Seneste nyheder
Færøernes tip-off førte til anholdelse af 'torn i side' Watson Færøernes tip-off førte til anholdelse af 'torn i side' Watson
Kvinde dør af hajbid ud for Vestsahara Kvinde dør af hajbid ud for Vestsahara
Mola mola-observation fra Rødehavet kommer i lokale nyheder Mola mola-observation fra Rødehavet kommer i lokale nyheder
'Ekstraordinært fund': Vindmølleundersøgelse afslører skibsvrag fra 1. verdenskrig 'Ekstraordinært fund': Vindmølleundersøgelse afslører skibsvrag fra 1. verdenskrig
Skulptur til Kent-floden – Grenada dykker-lodtrækning ventes snart Skulptur til Kent-floden – Grenada dykker-lodtrækning ventes snart
Pot-konsulent suspenderet efter dykkers død på Malta Pot-konsulent suspenderet efter dykkers død på Malta

Connect med os

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Ikke-tilskrevet billeder på denne side er ophavsret til fotografen.
Kontakt DIVER Magazine for yderligere oplysninger.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

0
Vil elske dine tanker, bedes du kommentere.x