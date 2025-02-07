Magasinabonnementer
Fjern annoncer for £3/måned
Log ind

Grafisk roman fremhæver spøgelsesnetdykning

Følg os på Google Nyheder
Tilmeld dig vores ugentlige nyhedsbrev
graphic novel Ariadne’s Thread

A short graphic novel has been produced by Healthy Seas, the foundation dedicated to ocean conservation through clean-ups, education and awareness initiatives.

It is designed to highlight the organisation’s primary mission – tackling the problem of marine debris with special emphasis on ghost-fishing nets – with a youthful audience in mind. 

Ariadne’s Thread: Tales From The Deep, which can be read link., was put together by Italian illustrator Pastoraccia, alias Alessandro Pastore, and follows the story of a young underwater photographer who uncovers the mystery of a WW2 shipwreck entangled in ghost-nets.

The theme was inspired by the ancient myth of Ariadne, who guided Theseus out of the Labyrinth with her thread, but also by Deep Blue Legacy, a Mediterranean shipwreck net-clearance mission of 2024. This was carried out by Healthy Seas with Spøgelsesdykning, the Society for Documentation of Submerged Sites and DWS.

YouTube video

“Through a gripping narrative, we aim to highlight our mission to clean up, educate and prevent marine pollution, while celebrating the resilience of the ocean and its stories,” says Healthy Seas of the new project.

"Med Ariadnes tråd, Healthy Seas ventures into the art of graphic storytelling for the first time, weaving together history and environmental awareness.”

Sundt Hav says that while its core focus remains on marine conservation, all nylon nets and other waste it is involved in recovering are collected by founding partner Aquafil to create new textile yarn and nylon material for the manufacture of sustainable products.

Også på Divernet: DIVERS CLEAN UP AFTER GHOST FISH-FARMER, GHOST DIVING RETURNS TO ITHACA, HEALTHY SEAS REMOVES 76 TONS OF DEBRIS FROM ITHACA

Seneste Podcast-episode fra Scuba Diver Mag
Denne uge på podcasten, en ret fordømmende rapport om Rødehavsmyndighederne efter Sea Story-forliset. Et par nye rekorder inklusiv en fotoshoot på 50m og en undervands gåafstandsrekord. Og et malaysisk dykkersted har fået sin licens officielt inddraget af regeringen. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/efforts-to-coerce-sea-story-diver-survivors-reported-by-bbc/ https://divernet.com/photography/photographers/underwater- model-optagelser-lige-gik-i-deco/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/wrecks/latest-shipwreck-discovery-dives-raise-questions/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/freediving/female-freediver-steps-up-for- absolut-rekord-gang/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/malaysian-dive-resort-has-licence-revoked/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR KØB: https: //www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------- VORES WEBSITES Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Dykkeryheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, rejserapporter Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering indenfor vores brands ------------------------------------------ -------------------------------------------------- FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba .com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliatelinket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen. Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået som en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning eller anbefalinger for enhver producent. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør eller specifikke krav fra udstyrsproducenter.

Denne uge på podcasten, en ret fordømmende rapport om Rødehavsmyndighederne efter Sea Story-forliset. Et par nye rekorder inklusiv et fotoshoot på 50m og en undervands gåafstandsrekord. Og et malaysisk dykkersted har fået sin licens officielt inddraget af regeringen.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/efforts-to-coerce-sea-story-diver-survivors-reported-by-bbc/
https://divernet.com/photography/photographers/underwater-model-shoots-just-went-into-deco/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/wrecks/latest-shipwreck-discovery-dives-raise-questions/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/freediving/female-freediver-steps-up-for-absolute-record-walk/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/malaysian-dive-resort-has-licence-revoked/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEARKØB: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VORES HJEMMESIDE

Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr
Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, rejserapporter
Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien
Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen.

Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået som en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning eller anbefalinger for enhver producent. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør eller specifikke krav fra udstyrsproducenter.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4xRUU4M0JFMUQ4QTA2MjVB

Forbandende rapport om Rødehavets myndigheder #scuba #podcast #nyheder

Thailand Dive Trip Extras m/ @AggressorAdventures #scubadiving #thailand Aggressor Affiliate Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/bylq #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEARKØB: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------ -------------------------------------------------- VORES HJEMMESIDE Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Dykkeryheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, rejserapporter Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Det Forenede Kongerige Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands ------------- -------------------------------------------------- -------------------- FØLG OS PÅ SOCIAL MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM : https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit udstyr, du har brug for. Overvej at bruge affiliatelinket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen. Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået som en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning eller anbefalinger for enhver producent. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør eller specifikke krav fra udstyrsproducenter.

Thailand Dive Trip Extras m/ @AggressorAdventures #scubadiving #thailand

Aggressor Affiliate Link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/bylq


#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEARKØB: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VORES HJEMMESIDE

Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr
Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, rejserapporter
Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien
Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen.

Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået som en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning eller anbefalinger for enhver producent. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør eller specifikke krav fra udstyrsproducenter.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRkU3NjdFNDBDMjFBNTlF

Thailand Dive Trip Extras m/@AggressorAdventures #scubadiving #thailand

@fredr1 #AskMark - hej Mark. Tak for alt dit gode indhold. Kan du diskutere ins og outs af Partial vs Continuous Blend (og "banked" - hvis det er anderledes) nitrox? Jeg ved, at du har brug for en 02 renset cylinder til PB, men ikke til CB? Kan du gå frem og tilbage mellem luft- og nitrox-fyldninger med CB eller banked? Tak! #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/del med GEARKØB: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------- -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- VORES WEBSIDER Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, Undervandsfotografering, Hints & Rådgivning, Scuba Gear Anmeldelser Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website : https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands ---------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- FØLG OS TIL SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba. com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliatelinket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen. Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået som en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning eller anbefalinger for enhver producent. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør eller specifikke krav fra udstyrsproducenter.

@fredr1
#AskMark - hej Mark. Tak for alt dit gode indhold. Kan du diskutere ins og outs af Partial vs Continuous Blend (og "banked" - hvis det er anderledes) nitrox? Jeg ved, at du har brug for en 02 renset cylinder til PB, men ikke til CB? Kan du gå frem og tilbage mellem luft- og nitrox-fyldninger med CB eller banked? Tak!
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEARKØB: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VORES HJEMMESIDE

Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr
Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, rejserapporter
Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien
Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen.

Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået som en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning eller anbefalinger for enhver producent. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør eller specifikke krav fra udstyrsproducenter.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS45MTRCQjE3QzVGNDREODIz

Hvordan laver du Nitrox? #SpørgMark

Tilmeld

LAD OS HOLDE KONTAKTEN!

Få en ugentlig oversigt over alle Divernet-nyheder og -artikler Scuba maske
Vi spam ikke! Læs vores Privatlivspolitik for mere info.
Tilmeld
Underretning af
gæst

0 Kommentarer
Mest afstemt
Nyeste Ældste
Inline feedbacks
Se alle kommentarer
Seneste kommentarer
mike: 4 dykkere dør efter at være blevet suget ind i røret
Al Catalfumo: Koraldød i Caribien
Aidan Karley: Huledykker overlever 60 timer i luftlomme
Darren: Kan du dykke efter et slagtilfælde?
Simon Walsh: Koraldød i Caribien
Seneste nyheder
Grafisk roman fremhæver spøgelsesnetdykning Grafisk roman fremhæver spøgelsesnetdykning
DNA beviser det: Spækhuggere dræber for hvidhajlever DNA beviser det: Spækhuggere dræber for hvidhajlever
'Vær forsigtig med at vælge Rødehavets dykkerbåde' advarer MAIB 'Vær forsigtig med at vælge Rødehavets dykkerbåde' advarer MAIB
Dyk liveaboard dræn i Raja Ampat Dyk liveaboard dræn i Raja Ampat
Frivillige befrier bundet hval i Skye Frivillige befrier bundet hval i Skye
Forlis-id: Brasiliens eneste militære tab fra 2. verdenskrig Forlis-id: Brasiliens eneste militære tab fra 2. verdenskrig
Følg os
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Tråde
Ikke-tilskrevet billeder på denne side er ophavsret til fotografen.
Kontakt DIVER Magazine for yderligere oplysninger.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Tråde
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.
Gave abonnementer
Abonner for £3/måned