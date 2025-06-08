Prince William ‘optimistic’ about ocean future

William, Prince of Wales who, along with his wife Kate and now eldest son George all enjoy scuba diving, has described being upbeat about the future of the world’s oceans – so long as decisive action is taken immediately.

Speaking on UN World Oceans Day at the Blue Economy & Finance Forum in Monaco, held ahead of the FN Ocean Conference in Nice which starts tomorrow (9 June), the prince said that for many the ocean was where “some of our happiest memories are made, where we’ve explored the wonders of the natural world”.

“We have all relied on its great abundance for our food and livelihoods, and yet all too often it can feel distant and disconnected from our everyday lives, allowing us to forget just how vital it really is.

“Rising sea temperatures, plastic pollution and over-fishing are putting pressure on these fragile ecosystems and on the people and communities who depend most upon them,” said Prince William.

William, Kate and a South Water Caye nurse shark in Belize in 2022

“What once seemed an abundant resource is diminishing before our eyes. We all stand to be impacted and we are all responsible for change both negative and positive, but there remains time to turn this tide together.”

Referring to the “ambitious” global commitment to protect 30% of land and sea by 2030, he warned that “2030 is fast approaching and only 17% of land and just 3% of the ocean has been fully protected.

“This challenge is like none that we have faced before but I remain an optimist,” the prince asserted, “I believe that urgency and optimism have the power to bring about the action needed to change the course of history.

“I’m an optimist because, as the founder of the Earthshot-prisen, I see the incredible examples of the ideas, innovations and technologies that are harnessing the power of the ocean whilst protecting its vitality.”

Earthshot examples

Preince William referred to four Earthshot prize-winners and finalists present in the audience. Of Sam Teiher and Gator Halpern of Coral Vita he said: “Their team are pioneering high-tech methods to grow corals up to 50 times faster than in nature and improve their resilience to the impact of climate change.

“After winning the Earthshot Prize they have financed a major restoration project off the coast of Grand Bahama, working with local community experts to grow more than 20,000 corals. They are now focusing on expanding their fast-growing corals across new geographies, driving tourism to areas with fresh coral reef.”

He also praised Douglas Martin, founder of Scottish biotech company MiAlger : “His work in the last six months to end reliance on wild-caught fish as a primary source of Omega-3 has saved 2.54 million wild fish, recycled enough waste water to fill 300 Olympic swimming pools and prevented vast amounts of CO 2 emissioner.

“Just one ton of their algae produces as much Omega-3 as 620,000 fish. MiAlgae isn’t just alternative nutrition, it’s climate technology. it’s ocean conservation and it’s sustainable food systems at scale.”

Enric Sala dykning i Palau (Manu San Félix / National Geographic)

Enric Sala of National Geographic’s Uberørte have was described as a powerful advocate for the scientific benefits of MPAs. “When communities protect marine areas, fish-stocks recover, ocean health improves and there is an increase in profits for the neighbouring communities,” said Prince William.

“Pristine Seas has already helped establish 29 of the largest MPAs in the world that cover an area over twice the size of India. Enric is also part of the team behind Sir David Attenborough’s incredible new film [Ocean]. It makes the most compelling argument for immediate action that I have ever seen.

Attenborough inspiration

Sir David Attenborough (Keith Scholey ©Silverback Films & Open Planet Studios)

“Watching human activity reduce beautiful sea forests to barren deserts at the base of our oceans is simply heartbreaking,” continued the prince. “For many it is an urgent wakeup call to just what is going on in our oceans but it can no longer be a matter of out of sight out of mind.

“As ever, Sir David leaves us with a sense of optimism that all is not lost. He believes change is possible.

“Let us act together with urgency and optimism while we still have the chance. For the future of our planet, for the future generations, we must listen to the words of Sir David Attenborough: If we save the sea, we save our world.”

