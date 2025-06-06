Magasinabonnementer
Fjern annoncer for £3/måned
Log ind

Shearwater and Avelo unveil Jetpack at Scuba Show

Følg os på Google Nyheder
Tilmeld dig vores ugentlige nyhedsbrev
Avelo

The innovative Avelo Labs diving system already has links with Shearwater after the computer brand launched an Avelo Mode on its units, but in an event at the Scuba Show in Long Beach, California, last weekend, the two ground-breaking companies unveiled the Jetpack to a select group of industry representatives.

Famed for its robust and feature-rich dykkecomputere, Shearwater is now branching out into the development and manufacturing of specialised dive equipment, with the Shearwater Jetpack for Avelo being the first in line.

The new Shearwater Jetpack is purpose-built to maximize comfort and unlock the full potential of the Avelo System. It features onboard gas pressure monitoring and seamless integration with Shearwater dykkecomputere ved hjælp af Avelo tilstand, enabling precision gas tracking, buoyancy prediction, and real-time performance analytics.

This unveiling follows the announcement of a strategic R&D partnership between Shearwater and Avelo Labs in late-2024, uniting Shearwater’s technical expertise and product excellence with Avelo’s groundbreaking innovation. The Avelo System challenges decades of convention in scuba equipment design by replacing heavy, complex setups with a streamlined, intuitive system built around two key innovations – the Hydrotank and the Jetpack.

Avelo
The innovative Avelo System

“Shearwater was founded with an intense focus to deliver powerful, simple, and reliable solutions for technical divers,” said Jason Leggatt, CEO of Shearwater Research. “Our goal is to truly grow the technical diving community long-term, and to do that the industry needs to deliver better dive experiences so divers are more likely to commit to their diving journey.

“Shearwater made its first move into recreational diving with the Peregrine and Tern lines, but there has been no transformational innovation in the category – until now. Our collaboration with Avelo is not a departure from our roots; it’s additive. We’re lending Shearwater’s technical capability and commitment to product excellence to help build a simply better dive experience – built better from the very beginning.”

The Shearwater Jetpack for Avelo diving offers dive shops and instructors a compelling new way to engage divers, delivering a differentiated, data-rich experience that encourages progression and retention.

“As someone who grew up on the instructional side of diving, I saw firsthand the frustrations many divers face,” said Aviad Cahana, CEO of Avelo Labs. “I’ve always had an innate mindset of challenging the status quo. I kept asking: Why is scuba gear so heavy? Why can’t we make the experience better? Those questions drove the invention of the Avelo System. Our partnership with Shearwater is the next step in realizing that vision.”

Concept demonstrator units of the Shearwater Jetpack were showcased at its global debut at the Scuba Show, and the final configuration and full feature set will be announced with commercial plans at DEMA 2025 in Orlando, Florida. 

Seneste Podcast-episode fra Scuba Diver Mag
Opdateret udstyrsaffiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Hej! Jeg har lært om sidemontering, og jeg har svært ved at finde et klart eksempel på, hvordan man rigger tankene. Jeg ved, at det vil blive dækket i træningen, men jeg er nødt til at vide, hvad jeg skal købe, før jeg tager kurset, for der er ikke en god sidemount-butik i nærheden af ​​mig. Kan du vise, hvordan sidemount-tanke og deco-/stage-tanke er rigget? Besøg venligst vores hjemmeside for flere Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, hints og råd og rejserapporter: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Vigtige tilknyttede links at følge 🔗 Få 15 % rabat på internationalt eSIM-tilbud! Brug kode: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears her: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Tråde: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Hjemmeside.godiving.com/show Website: https://divernet. https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For forretningsforespørgsler: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Foreslåede videoer til dig: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LIqdce https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDr https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================ ✅ Om Scuba Diver Magazine. Velkommen til Scuba Diver Magazine! Vi brænder for alt relateret til undervandsverdenen. Som et gratis distributionsmagasin i Europa, ANZ og Nordamerika bringer vi dig det seneste inden for dykning, fra episke dykkerrejsedestinationer og ærlige gearanmeldelser til ekspertrådgivning, nyheder og inspirerende undervandshistorier. Uanset om du er en erfaren dykker eller lige er startet på din undervandsrejse, er vores indhold designet til at holde dig informeret, inspireret og klar til dit næste dyk. Kom ind, udforsk og hold forbindelsen til dykningens verden med os! Slut dig til os og gå aldrig glip af et eventyr! For erhvervsforespørgsler, brug venligst kontaktoplysningerne nedenfor: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Elsker du dykning? Abonner nu for dykkerrejsetips, udstyrsanmeldelser, dykkerråd, episke dyk, dykkernyheder og undervandshistorier!

@jaketarren
#askmark Hej! Jeg har lært om sidemount, og jeg har svært ved at finde et klart eksempel på, hvordan man rigger tankene. Jeg ved, det vil blive dækket i træningen, men jeg er nødt til at vide, hvad jeg skal købe, før jeg tager kurset, for der er ikke en god sidemount-butik i nærheden af ​​mig.

Kan du vise, hvordan sidemount-tanke og deco-/stage-tanke er rigget?

Besøg vores hjemmeside for flere Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, hints og råd og rejserapporter: https://divernet.com/

✅ Vigtige affilierede links at følge

🔗 Få 15 % rabat på internationalt eSIM-tilbud! Brug kode: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Shop Scuba Gears her:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐨𝐐𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Hold kontakten med os.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Tråde: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Hjemmeside: https://divernet.com/
Hjemmeside: https://godivingshow.com/
Hjemmeside: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 For forretningsforespørgsler: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Foreslåede videoer til dig:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Om Scuba Diver Magazine.

Velkommen til Scuba Diver Magazine! Vi brænder for alt relateret til undervandsverdenen. Som et gratis distributionsmagasin i Europa, ANZ og Nordamerika bringer vi dig det seneste inden for dykning, fra episke dykkerrejsedestinationer og ærlige gearanmeldelser til ekspertrådgivning, nyheder og inspirerende undervandshistorier.

Uanset om du er en erfaren dykker eller lige er startet på din undervandsrejse, er vores indhold designet til at holde dig informeret, inspireret og klar til dit næste dyk. Kom ind, udforsk og hold forbindelsen til dykningens verden med os! Slut dig til os og gå aldrig glip af et eventyr!

For erhvervsforespørgsler bedes du bruge kontaktoplysningerne nedenfor:

📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Elsker du at dykke? Abonner nu for dykkerrejsetips, udstyrsanmeldelser, dykkerråd, episke dyk, dykkernyheder og undervandshistorier!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Hvordan rigger man en sidemonteret cylinder?

Opdateret Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark Hvordan fastgør jeg et blinkende lys til min twin- eller singlecylinder, så min ven kan se/finde mig selv i dårlig sigtbarhed eller om natten? Den typiske lanyard på disse ting lader altid lyset falde nedad og skjule det. Besøg venligst vores hjemmeside for flere dykkernyheder, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd samt rejserapporter: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Vigtige affiliate links at følge 🔗 Få 15% rabat på internationalt eSIM-tilbud! Brug koden: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Køb dykkerudstyr her: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 𝔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Hold kontakten med os. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Tråde: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Hjemmeside: https://divernet.com/ Hjemmeside: https://godivingshow.com/ Hjemmeside: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For forretningsforespørgsler: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬Forslag til videoer til dig: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ Om Scuba Diver Magazine. Velkommen til Scuba Diver Magazine! Vi brænder for alt, der har med undervandsverdenen at gøre. Som et gratis magasin med distribution i Europa, ANZ og Nordamerika bringer vi dig det seneste inden for dykning, fra episke dykkerrejsedestinationer og ærlige udstyrsanmeldelser til ekspertråd, nyheder og inspirerende undervandshistorier. Uanset om du er en erfaren dykker eller lige er startet din undervandsrejse, er vores indhold designet til at holde dig informeret, inspireret og klar til dit næste dyk. Kom ud i det, udforsk og hold dig forbundet med dykkerverdenen med os! Deltag, og gå aldrig glip af et eventyr! For forretningsforespørgsler, brug venligst kontaktoplysningerne nedenfor: 📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Elsker du dykning? Abonner nu for at få rejsetips til dykkere, udstyrsanmeldelser, dykkerråd, episke dyk, dykkernyheder og undervandshistorier! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Hvordan fastgør jeg et blinklys til min dobbelt- eller enkeltcylinder, så min ven kan se/finde mig, selv i dårlig sigtbarhed eller om natten? Den typiske snor på disse ting lader altid lyset falde nedad og skjule det.
Besøg vores hjemmeside for flere Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, hints og råd og rejserapporter: https://divernet.com/

✅ Vigtige affilierede links at følge

🔗 Få 15 % rabat på internationalt eSIM-tilbud! Brug kode: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Shop Scuba Gears her:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐨𝐐𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Hold kontakten med os.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Tråde: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Hjemmeside: https://divernet.com/
Hjemmeside: https://godivingshow.com/
Hjemmeside: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 For forretningsforespørgsler: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Foreslåede videoer til dig:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Om Scuba Diver Magazine.

Velkommen til Scuba Diver Magazine! Vi brænder for alt relateret til undervandsverdenen. Som et gratis distributionsmagasin i Europa, ANZ og Nordamerika bringer vi dig det seneste inden for dykning, fra episke dykkerrejsedestinationer og ærlige gearanmeldelser til ekspertrådgivning, nyheder og inspirerende undervandshistorier.

Uanset om du er en erfaren dykker eller lige er startet på din undervandsrejse, er vores indhold designet til at holde dig informeret, inspireret og klar til dit næste dyk. Kom ind, udforsk og hold forbindelsen til dykningens verden med os! Slut dig til os og gå aldrig glip af et eventyr!

For erhvervsforespørgsler bedes du bruge kontaktoplysningerne nedenfor:

📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Elsker du at dykke? Abonner nu for dykkerrejsetips, udstyrsanmeldelser, dykkerråd, episke dyk, dykkernyheder og undervandshistorier!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Hvordan kan jeg fastgøre en blinkende strobelampe til mig selv, så min ven kan se mig? #askmark #scubading

Opdateret udstyrsaffiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Tjek Wakatobi Dive Resort ud: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% rabat på internationalt eSIM-tilbud Brug koden: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join KØB AF UDSTYR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VORES HJEMMESIDER Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Dykkernyheder, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, rejserapporter Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritanniens hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit nødvendige udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor til at støtte kanalen. Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået som en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning eller anbefalinger til alle producenter. Alt indhold, herunder tekst, grafik, billeder og information, i denne video er kun til generelle informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør eller specifikke krav fra udstyrsproducenter.

Besøg Wakatobi Resorts hjemmeside:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15 % rabat på internationalt eSIM-tilbud Brugskode: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEARKØB: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VORES HJEMMESIDE

Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr
Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, rejserapporter
Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien
Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen.

Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået som en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning eller anbefalinger for enhver producent. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør eller specifikke krav fra udstyrsproducenter.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Er dette det bedste dykkercenter nogensinde? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Tilmeld

LAD OS HOLDE KONTAKTEN!

Få en ugentlig oversigt over alle Divernet-nyheder og -artikler Scuba maske
Vi spam ikke! Læs vores Privatlivspolitik for mere info.
Tilmeld
Underretning af
gæst

0 Kommentarer
Mest afstemt
Nyeste Ældste
Inline feedbacks
Se alle kommentarer
Seneste kommentarer
Steve Seaman: Dykkerklokke-opdagelse afliver myten om skibsvrag
Francis Hermans: Pipeline: Left To Die podcast undersøger dykkerskandale
Nick Bailey: Dykkerens enke: 'Jeg tjekker stadig nyhederne hver dag'
ron: Dykkerfund: Meg-tand i Florida, bomber i Storbritannien
Steve: Paul Toomer forlader Dive RAID International
Seneste nyheder
Shearwater and Avelo unveil Jetpack at Scuba Show Shearwater and Avelo unveil Jetpack at Scuba Show
Dykker sigtet for plyndring af 2,000 år gammelt skibsvrag Dykker sigtet for plyndring af 2,000 år gammelt skibsvrag
Larveboost til Bonaires skrantende koralrev Larveboost til Bonaires skrantende koralrev
Malaysia International Dykkermesse (MIDE) 2025 Malaysia International Dykkermesse (MIDE) 2025
Skibsforlis bekræftet som Kaptajn Cooks Endeavour Skibsforlis bekræftet som Kaptajn Cooks Endeavour
Dykkerdødsfald i Wales og Curaçao Dykkerdødsfald i Wales og Curaçao
Følg os
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Tråde TikTok
Ikke-tilskrevet billeder på denne side er ophavsret til fotografen.
Kontakt DIVER Magazine for yderligere oplysninger.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Tråde TikTok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.
Gave abonnementer
Abonner for £3/måned