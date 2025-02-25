Magasinabonnementer
Endurance shipwreck shows its ‘true colours’

A new appearance for the Endurance shipwreck (Voyis / FMHT)
A new appearance for the Endurance shipwreck (Voyis / FMHT)

A transformed image of the wreck of Sir Ernest Shackleton's Endurance has been released by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust (FMHT) and Canadian company Voyis Imaging, with advanced optical technology applied to reveal the stern of the iconic Antarctic ship as if seen in air, though in reality it lies at a depth of 3km.

“Captured using the cutting-edge Voyis Observer Imaging System, this latest image provides an unparalleled view of the vessel and the seabed, revealing intricate details with clarity never seen before,” says the FMHT, which believes that the approach “sets a new benchmark for underwater archaeology and heritage preservation”.

Billedet af Endurance had been released when the shipwreck was discovered in 2022 but the Voyis True Colour system is said to restore its natural hues and textures accurately, providing a more authentic representation of how wreck and seabed appear beneath the Weddell Sea.

The original image of Endurance (FMHT / National Geographic)
Part of the original image of Endurance (FMHT / National Geographic)

Colour-correction

The system uses AI to train a colour-correction model for the location and is claimed to be able to correct any distortions caused by underwater light absorption. By eliminating artificial lighting inconsistencies and improving image sharpness, fine details that might otherwise be obscured stand out, according to Voyis.

“This new image is a testament to the evolution of underwater exploration technology,” says FMHT’s chief operating officer Elena Lewendon. “The level of detail we can now see allows us to deepen our understanding of Endurance’s condition and better appreciate the remarkable state of preservation of this legendary vessel.”

Endurance was crushed by ice and sank in 1915, but was located 100 years after Shackleton’s death by the FMHT's Endurance22 expedition. One of the highlights was the image of the upright stern with the wheel and the ’Endurance’ lettering intact beneath the taffrail.

Mere information om Endurance kan findes på FMHT og Udholdenhed22 sites or on Divernet (jf. nedenstående).

Også på Divernet: VIVID ENDURANCE IMAGERY IN TWO-EXPEDITION DOCUMENTARY, QUEST FOR THE QUEST: LOST SHACKLETON BOAT FOUND, UDHOLDELSE SKAL BESKYTS FRA SKATTEJÆGERE, SHACKLETONS UDHOLDELSESSKIBSVRAG FUNDET INTAKT

Den amerikanske dykker Barrington Scott har sat en bekræftet Guinness verdensrekord for den hurtigste tid til at dykke på tværs af alle syv kontinenter.Cartagena City Council siger, at det forbereder sig på at stramme adgangen til Cueva del Agua (vandgrotten) systemet i det sydlige Spanien, efter en 37-årig kvindelig dykkers død den 18. januar. Og en undervandshabitatbygger har netop forlænget rekorden for længst brugt tid under vand. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bliv en fan www.kentucky.com/scubadiver GEAR: https://www.kentucky.com/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VORES WEBSTEDER Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com, Underwater Scuba Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For annoncering inden for vores brands ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FØLG OS PÅ SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadiver: https://www.facebook.com/scubadiversmag: https://magITsRAM twitter. https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit udstyr, du har brug for. Overvej at bruge affiliatelinket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen. Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået som en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning eller anbefalinger for enhver producent. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør eller specifikke krav fra udstyrsproducenter.

Den amerikanske dykker Barrington Scott har sat en bekræftet Guinness verdensrekord for den hurtigste tid til at dykke på tværs af alle syv kontinenter.Cartagena City Council siger, at det forbereder sig på at stramme adgangen til Cueva del Agua (vandgrotten) systemet i det sydlige Spanien, efter en 37-årig kvindelig dykkers død den 18. januar. Og en undervandshabitatbygger har netop forlænget rekorden for længst brugt tid under vand.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEARKØB: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VORES HJEMMESIDE

Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr
Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, rejserapporter
Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien
Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen.

Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået som en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning eller anbefalinger for enhver producent. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør eller specifikke krav fra udstyrsproducenter.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Spansk hule lukket efter dødsfald #scuba #podcast #nyheder

