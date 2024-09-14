Den største onlineressource for dykkere
Den største onlineressource for dykkere
Søg
Luk dette søgefelt.

Divers track down 1850s ’hit-and-run’ wreck victim

Følg Divernet på Google News
Tilmeld dig vores ugentlige nyhedsbrev
Suiting up for one of the dives last August (Atlantic Wreck Salvage)
Suiting up for one of the dives last August (Atlantic Wreck Salvage)

A French transatlantic liner that sank in unusual circumstances 168 years ago with the loss of most of her 132 passengers and crew has been discovered by a New Jersey dive-team – 320km off the coast of Massachusetts.

The captain of the vessel that collided with Le Lyonnais in 1856 had continued on his way, claiming to have been unaware that it was doomed.

The Atlantic Wreck Salvage divers, operating out of New Bedford on their expedition vessel Tenacious, had been seeking the wreck for a number of years. Its exact depth and location has not been disclosed, but it is said to lie in “deep water”, much of it buried in the sandy seabed.

Discovery team-members include (left to right back row): Andrew Donn, Kurt Mintell, Joe Mazraani, Tom Packer, (front row) Tim Whitehead, Eric Takakjian and Jennifer Sellitti. They are holding portholes recovered from the wreck. Francois Merle, Rick Simon and Joe St Amand participated in previous search expeditions.
Team-members (from back left) Andrew Donn, Kurt Mintell, Joe Mazraani, Tom Packer; and (foran til venstre) Tim Whitehead, Eric Takakjian and Jennifer Sellitti, with portholes recovered from the wreck (Francois Merle, Rick Simon & Joe St Amand participated in previous search expeditions) (Atlantic Wreck Salvage)
Indholdsfortegnelse

I overgang

Le Lyonnais was built in England for Compagnie Franco-Americaine in 1855, the year before her sinking, by Laird & Sons of Birkenhead. She was one of six ships intended for use carrying passengers and mail across the Atlantic – in her case between Le Havre and New York.

Shipbuilding was in transition at the time, and Le Lyonnais was built both with sails and a steam engine.

“Being one of the first French passenger steamships to have a regularly scheduled run crossing
the Atlantic and an early transitional steamship make Le Lyonnais’ discovery significant,” says Eric Takakjian, the member of the dive-team who had been working longest on finding the wreck.

“Her iron hull construction methods represented some of the earliest examples of that type of hull construction for ocean-going ships known to exist.

Colourised Illustrated Times of London drawing of Le Lyonnais sinking (Jennifer Sellitti)
Colorised Illustrated Times of London drawing of Le Lyonnais sinking (Jennifer Sellitti collection)

“Similarly, her propulsion machinery is unique in that it represents one of several engine designs that were tried before precedents were set on ocean steamship machinery.

"Le Lyonnais’ direct-acting horizontal engine predates inverted compound engines, which became the norm shortly thereafter,” says Takakjian.

The ‘hit-and-run’ sinking

Le Lyonnais was on her first return voyage to France when on 2 November, 1856 she collided with the US barque Adriatic, which was sailing south from Maine to Georgia. The liner was carrying a number of passengers from prominent New York and Boston families.

Adriatic was damaged but able to reach port in Massachusetts for repairs. Her captain assumed that Le Lyonnais was intact because she had maintained her course, and did not report the incident. 

However, the small hole in the hull of Le Lyonnais would eventually allow in enough seawater to overwhelm the ship, and she sank days later.

Andrew Donn enters with assistance from Joe Mazraani
Andrew Donn with X-CCR about to dive the wreck, helped by Joe Mazraani (Atlantic Wreck Salvage)

Most of those onboard are presumed to have had time to get away in the lifeboats when the ship finally went down, but only 18 people were eventually rescued, having spent a week at sea. The disaster is referred to in the novel 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea af Jules Verne. 

Further out to sea

Atlantic Wreck Salvage partners Jennifer Sellitti and Joe Mazraani, both criminal defence lawyers by trade, had been working with Takakjian since 2016 to locate the wreck, after becoming intrigued by the unusual story of the collision.

Despite contemporary newspaper accounts indicating that Le Lyonnais had finally gone down south-east of the Nantucket Shoals, the wreck researchers found that survivor accounts and court documents were increasingly pointing them further out to sea, to the Georges Banks.

The wreck-site was one of several potential marks side-scanned by a discovery team a year ago, and the divers returned this August to investigate them. 

This engine cylinder was key to identifying the wreckage (Andrew Donn)
This engine cylinder was key to identifying the wreckage (Andrew Donn)

Finding matches

Mazraani, Andrew Donn, Tom Packer and Tim Whitehead dived the wreck 13 times to take measurements, video and stills. After reviewing the data topside, they were able to make a preliminary identification based on the ship’s size, location, iron plating, portholes and steam engine.

“One of the large cylinder heads pointed horizontally and not very high off the sand,” said Mazraani. He and Packer were able to confirm that it measured 145cm – “the exact size for the cylinders on Le Lyonnais’ engine”.

On a subsequent dive he also spotted a timber deadeye, used for rigging and indicating that this had been a ship equipped for both sail and steam. “Those clues, with the location, sonar data and measurements further solidified that we were diving the lost French liner.”

Joe Mazraani fans sand away to reveal a deadeye (Andrew Donn)
Joe Mazraani fans sand away to reveal the preserved deadeye (Andrew Donn)

Follow-up plans

The team now plan to devote more time to exploring and fully documenting the wreck. “We will return to the wreck-site as soon as possible,” Jennifer Sellitti told Divernet.

“Our August 2024 expedition focused on identifying the wreck. Subsequent dives will focus on mapping and documenting the wreck-site, as well as salvaging artefacts.

“The North Atlantic is inhospitable to shipwrecks. Storms, currents and fishing-gear can bury wrecks and rip them apart. This makes it critical to document and salvage what we can before even more time passes.”

Atlantic Wreck Salvage have discovered a number of wrecks, including U-550, the last German WW2 U-boat known to rest in diveable North Atlantic waters.

Bogomslag

Out next February will be Sellitti’s hardback book The Adriatic Affair: A Maritime Hit-And-Run Off The Coast Of Nantucket, now being extended to include a chapter containing a detailed description and photographs of the wreck itself.

Også på Divernet: ANDREA DORIA WRECK SHOWS ITS AGE AT 60, ANDREA DORIA’S FOGHORN SOUNDS AGAIN

Seneste Podcast-episode fra Scuba Diver Mag
@ValTaylor7 #askMark Hej Mark, jeg er nycertificeret dykker og har lavet 10 dyk (alle på lejet udstyr) og på et par dyk har min kæbe låst sig. Det sker også nogle gange, hvis du snorkler i lang tid, så jeg spekulerer på, om dette skyldes vægten af ​​2. trin eller mindre behageligt mundstykke. Hvis det er et mundstykke, og jeg får et godt, der passer mig godt (nogen anbefalinger?), vil dykkercentre generelt skifte dem, når jeg lejer udstyr? Tak for ethvert råd Val #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----- -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------- VORES WEBSIDER Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, Undervandsfotografering, Hints & Rådgivning, Scuba Gear Anmeldelser Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website : https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering indenfor vores brands ---------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbejder med https://www. scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliatelinket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen. Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået som en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør. 00:00 Introduktion 00:50 Spørgsmål 01:19 Svar

@ValTaylor7
#askMark Hej Mark, jeg er ny certificeret dykker og har lavet 10 dyk (alle på lejet udstyr) og på et par dyk har min kæbe låst sig. Det sker også nogle gange, hvis du snorkler i lang tid, så jeg spekulerer på, om dette skyldes vægten af ​​2. trin eller mindre behageligt mundstykke. Hvis det er et mundstykke, og jeg får et godt, der passer mig godt (nogen anbefalinger?), vil dykkercentre generelt skifte dem, når jeg lejer udstyr? Tak for ethvert råd
Val
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gearkøb: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VORES HJEMMESIDE

Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr
Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, rejserapporter
Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien
Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen.

Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået at være en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.
00: 00 Introduktion
00:50 Spørgsmål
01:19 Svar

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4zREM4MEQ5NkI0RDExOEYy

Hvordan forhindrer jeg kæbetræthed? #spørgemærke #scubadiving #scuba

@lyudmilbozadzhiev5169 #askmark Når du dykker med både en AI-sender og en SPG, hvor AI-senderen bruger HP-porten over din venstre skulder, så den er på samme side som din dykkercomputer, hvordan dirigerer du slangen til SPG'en? Er det et problem, at SPG-slangen kommer fra den højre HP-port, men stadig skal være på venstre lår-D-ring? Eller vil du anbefale at sætte din dykkercomputer på højre hånd? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- VORES WEBSIDER Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering indenfor vores brands -------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https ://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliatelinket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen. Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået som en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.

@lyudmilbozadzhiev5169
#askmark Når du dykker med både en AI-sender og en SPG, hvor AI-senderen bruger HP-porten over din venstre skulder, så den er på samme side som din dykkercomputer, hvordan dirigerer du slangen til SPG'en? Er det et problem, at SPG-slangen kommer fra den højre HP-port, men stadig skal være på venstre lår-D-ring? Eller vil du anbefale at sætte din dykkercomputer på højre hånd?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gearkøb: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VORES HJEMMESIDE

Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr
Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, rejserapporter
Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien
Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen.

Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået at være en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41RTFEM0JFNjc4MDNBMzA5

Kan jeg montere en sender på den anden side af min dykkercomputer? #SpørgMark @lyudmilbozadzhiev5169

I denne uge på podcasten har James Bond doneret motorcykler i begrænset oplag til RNLI, The British Sub Aqua Club beder dykkere om at forberede sig på at rense vores have i september. Og tilsyneladende er vi alle ekstremsportsudøvere, da dykning rangerer nummer et i en meningsmåling, hvor ekstremsport folk gerne vil prøve, men tro ikke, de nogensinde får prøvet https://www.scubadivermag.com/daniel -craig-donates-limited-edition-motorcycles-to-rnli/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/bsacs-great-british-underwater-litter-pick-to-clean-up-our-seas/ https:/ /www.scubadivermag.com/scuba-tops-fear-factor-extreme-sports-list/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/zombie-whaling-commission-should-disband-says-ex-chair/ https:/ /www.garmin.com/en-GB/p/1228171/pn/010-02905-11 https://www.garmin.com/en-US/newsroom/press-release/outdoor/garmin-adds-amoled- viser-til-fenix-8-series-its-most-capable-lineup-of-premium-multisport-gps-smartwatches-with-something-for-everyone/ https://www.scuba.com/p-scpstpbk/ scubapro-s-tek-laptop-backpack-black Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------ -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------- VORES WEBSIDER Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd , Scuba Gear Anmeldelser Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands ------------------------------------------ -------------------------------------------------- FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba .com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliatelinket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen. Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået som en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.

I denne uge på podcasten har James Bond doneret motorcykler i begrænset oplag til RNLI, The British Sub Aqua Club beder dykkere om at forberede sig på at rense vores have i september. Og tilsyneladende er vi alle ekstremsportsudøvere, da dykning er nummer et i en meningsmåling, der rangerer ekstremsport, som folk gerne vil prøve, men tror ikke, de nogensinde får prøvet


https://www.scubadivermag.com/daniel-craig-donates-limited-edition-motorcycles-to-rnli/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/bsacs-great-british-underwater-litter-pick-to-clean-up-our-seas/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/scuba-tops-fear-factor-extreme-sports-list/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/zombie-whaling-commission-should-disband-says-ex-chair/


https://www.garmin.com/en-GB/p/1228171/pn/010-02905-11
https://www.garmin.com/en-US/newsroom/press-release/outdoor/garmin-adds-amoled-displays-to-fenix-8-series-its-most-capable-lineup-of-premium-multisport-gps-smartwatches-with-something-for-everyone/
https://www.scuba.com/p-scpstpbk/scubapro-s-tek-laptop-backpack-black


Bliv fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gearkøb: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VORES HJEMMESIDE

Hjemmeside: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervandsfotografering, tips og råd, anmeldelser af dykkerudstyr
Hjemmeside: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheder, undervandsfotografering, tip og råd, rejserapporter
Hjemmeside: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Det eneste dykkershow i Storbritannien
Hjemmeside: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Til annoncering inden for vores brands
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FØLG OS PÅ SOCIALE MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbejder med https://www.scuba.com og https://www.mikesdivestore.com for alt dit essentielle udstyr. Overvej at bruge affiliate-linket ovenfor for at støtte kanalen.

Oplysningerne i denne video er ikke beregnet til eller underforstået at være en erstatning for professionel SCUBA-træning. Alt indhold, inklusive tekst, grafik, billeder og information, indeholdt i denne video er kun til generel informationsformål og erstatter ikke træning fra en kvalificeret dykkerinstruktør.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GNEUwNzhEMDZFMDNDQTM1

Scuba stemte #1 på listen over ekstremsport #scuba #nyheder #podcast

Læg mere ... Tilmeld

LAD OS HOLDE KONTAKTEN!

Få en ugentlig oversigt over alle Divernet-nyheder og -artikler Scuba maske
Vi spam ikke! Læs vores Privatlivspolitik for mere info.

Tilmeld
Underretning af
gæst

0 Kommentarer
Mest afstemt
Nyeste Ældste
Inline feedbacks
Se alle kommentarer
Seneste kommentarer
John Charles DAVIES: Hajudsættelse, da Maldiverne U-vender på langline
Richard Rigby: Scuba kommer sig, men 'kerne' dykkere aftager
Allan carr: Colin Doeg: Beståelse af u/w fotografiets ældre statsmand
Chuck A Ruffing: Oceanisk hvidspidshaj bider konkurrencedygtig fridykker
Nigel Haines: Fangen delfin 'smidt ud med badevand'
Seneste nyheder
BSAC går sammen med andre vandsportsstyrende organer for at kæmpe for bedre beskyttelse af britiske farvande BSAC går sammen med andre vandsportsstyrende organer for at kæmpe for bedre beskyttelse af britiske farvande
Linje-hentning ender i dykkerdød + sænket båd Linje-hentning ender i dykkerdød + sænket båd
Hvordan dykkere kan støtte World Manta Day Hvordan dykkere kan støtte World Manta Day
UK dykker navngiver Afrikas første pygmæpipehest UK dykker navngiver Afrikas første pygmæpipehest
Verdensrekorddyk – til 45m i et varmt rør Verdensrekorddyk – til 45m i et varmt rør
Breaking news: Scuba Diver Magazine flytter til Divernet! Breaking news: Scuba Diver Magazine flytter til Divernet!

Connect med os

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Ikke-tilskrevet billeder på denne side er ophavsret til fotografen.
Kontakt DIVER Magazine for yderligere oplysninger.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

0
Vil elske dine tanker, bedes du kommentere.x